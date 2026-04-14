Zipline Launches Jira Service Management Integration to Bring Service Desk Workflows Directly to the Frontline

New integration eliminates app-switching and gives store teams real-time visibility into service tickets, right where work happens.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the AI-first frontline communications and execution platform, today announced a new integration with Jira Service Management. This addition expands Zipline’s growing Service Desk integration category, alongside ServiceNow and ServiceChannel, further strengthening its ability to connect frontline teams with the systems that power store operations.

With this new integration, Zipline brings Jira tickets directly into the Zipline dashboard through a ticketing widget, eliminating the need for store managers to switch between systems to track and manage service work.

“Store teams shouldn’t have to leave the tools they rely on every day just to stay on top of service requests,” said Eric Jeng, Senior Manager of Integrations at Zipline. “By embedding Jira Service Management directly into Zipline, we’re making it easier for frontline teams to access critical information, take action quickly, and keep operations running smoothly.”

Key Capabilities:

- The Jira Service Management integration introduces powerful new functionality for frontline teams:

- Tickets by location: View tickets tiedassociated to a specific store location

- Ticket previews: Access high-level summaries of work orders directly within Zipline

- Confirmation of completion: Stores can confirm when work has been completed, improving accountability and visibility

- Deep linking: Seamlessly navigate from Zipline to the full Jira ticket for additional context and actions

- Advanced filtering: Filter tickets by status to quickly identify what needs immediate attention

Bringing Service Workflows to the Frontline

Store managers have traditionally been forced to jump between Zipline and Jira to stay informed and take action on service requests. This integration removes that friction by embedding service workflows directly into the platform where frontline teams already communicate and execute work.

By centralizing service desk visibility within Zipline, organizations can reduce delays, improve task completion, and ensure nothing falls through the cracks at the store level.

Advancing a More Extensible Frontline Platform

The Jira Service Management integration is part of Zipline’s broader commitment to building a highly extensible platform that connects seamlessly with critical enterprise systems for the frontline.

As Zipline continues to expand its ecosystem of integrations, the goal remains clear: to become the single platform where frontline teams access the information, tools, and workflows they need to do their jobs effectively.

“Execution depends on giving every location immediate access to the right information,” said Jeng. “Our growing network of integrations ensures that frontline teams are always connected to the systems that matter, without added complexity.”

About Zipline

Zipline is the AI-first frontline communications and execution platform that helps retail's best brands — Sephora, The Fresh Market, American Eagle Outfitters, and more than 150 others — turn headquarters strategy into flawless store execution. Built by retail veterans, Zipline unifies tasks, communication, learning, and operational insights for every level of the field. It holds an NPS of 85, a 4.9/5 satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards.

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