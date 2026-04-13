ALPAC Urges Immediate U.S. Action on Lebanon to Counter Iran and Stabilize Vulnerable Communities

ALPAC team at State Department with Deputy Secretary Michael Rigas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The America Lebanon Peace Advancement Council (ALPAC) announced today that Chairman Toufic Baaklini, President Fouad Arbid and senior members met with Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas, Principal Advisor for Global Religious Freedom Mark Walker, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Jacob Mcgee, and other senior State Department advisors to discuss practical steps toward stabilizing Lebanon and advancing U.S. regional security interests. ALPAC urged the Trump Administration to exercise strong American leadership to help Lebanon reclaim its sovereignty, reduce Iranian influence, and foster conditions for lasting peace and economic revival.

“Lebanon stands at a crossroads,” said Toufic Baaklini, Chairman of ALPAC. “The United States is uniquely positioned to shape the outcome in Lebanon in favor of sovereignty, stability, and regional security. We can counter Iranian-backed destabilization, support the Lebanese state, and safeguard the vibrant but threatened Christian communities, which serve as a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East.”

Recent escalations involving Hezbollah have led to significant population displacement and placed additional strain on Lebanon’s fragile institutions and its demographic balance—particularly its Christian communities. ALPAC emphasized that proactive U.S. action now can prevent Lebanon from remaining a platform for Iranian power projection or jihadist activity, while promoting a secure environment along Israel’s northern border and enabling the safe return of displaced civilians and expatriates. To advance Lebanese sovereignty, counter external interference, and build resilience in the Christian communities, ALPAC recommended the following immediate policy priorities:

1. Protect and Support Christian Villages in Southern Lebanon

Coordinate with Israel to ensure precision in operations near populated areas and facilitate humanitarian access and assistance through coordinated crossings from Israel or other U.S.-delivery capabilities during periods of disrupted supply routes from Beirut.

2. Establish a Formal U.S.–Lebanon Security and Counterterrorism Partnership

Expand intelligence sharing and operational coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). A structured bilateral framework would strengthen state authority and help prevent Hezbollah from reconstituting its military infrastructure.

3. Support Civilian Early-Warning Networks

Assist municipalities in establishing non-armed early-warning coordination mechanisms or neighborhood watches to improve situational awareness and protect civilian areas from exploitation, primarily Christian communities that are being used as human shields by Iranian-backed terror actors.

4. Establish a Pilot Stabilization Fund for Lebanon’s Christian Communities

Support the international fund initiative, led by Hungary, supporting economic continuity, education, and resilience within Lebanon’s Christian communities —investing in Lebanon’s threatened Christian communities ensures the continuation of its pluralistic character as a strategic asset for long-term stability.

“Stabilizing Lebanon is essential to reviving its economy and welcoming back its talented expatriates who are eager to contribute to their homeland’s future,” said Fouad Arbid, President of ALPAC.

ALPAC commends the Trump Administration’s commitment to decisive diplomacy and stands ready to partner with U.S. policymakers in delivering practical, results-oriented solutions that advance American interests, protect vulnerable communities, and position Lebanon as a stable, sovereign partner for lasting peace in the Middle East.

ALPAC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by American Christians of Lebanese ancestry. Our mission is to educate Americans on Lebanon’s strategic importance, strengthen U.S.–Lebanon relations, and support the revival of Lebanon’s Christian communities.

www.ALPAC.us

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