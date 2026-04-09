IHPM White Paper and Audit Validates a Lower Cost Pharmacy Pathway for Self-Funded Employers Without PBM Replacement

Top 10 highest cost medications addressed by the Pharmacy Stewardship Program®. It compares aggregate plan pricing against PSP® optimized pricing across actual 2025 and 2026 case studies. IHPM and Limitless Consulting alliance announcement, highlighted by the independent validation of the Pharmacy Stewardship Program®. The alliance focuses on governance, legal compliance, and employer pharmacy cost oversight. The multi-month audit is summarized in a 14-page white paper that reviews, documents, and validates the governance structure, pricing, legal compliance, and safety of the PSP® for self-funded employers.

IHPM validates the Pharmacy Stewardship Program® as a lawful, governed pathway for self-funded employers to cut pharmacy costs without replacing their PBM.

Leadership is evaluated based on whether: 1) pricing was tested 2) alternatives were reviewed 3) vendor oversight can be demonstrated. Our review confirms that the PSP® provides [that structure].” — Sean Sullivan, JD, CHPM and CEO of IHPM

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Health and Productivity Management announced an alliance with Limitless Consulting Group LLC following a multi-month audit and the publication of an independent white paper evaluating the legal framework, operational structure, vendor governance, and documented outcomes of the Pharmacy Stewardship Program®.

Prescription drug costs have become one of the most concentrated financial exposures inside self-funded employer health plans. A small percentage of medications now accounts for a disproportionate share of total spend, creating sustained pressure on employer budgets, employee cost exposure, and long-term workforce investment. Recent federal attention, including initiatives such as TrumpRx, has reinforced the scale of the issue while leaving employer-sponsored plans largely unchanged. For many employers, the risk exposure of high-cost medications has left many plan fiduciaries looking for options. Pharmacy pricing is often accepted as given, with limited insight into alternatives, limited leverage over vendor economics, and limited documentation showing how high-cost decisions were reviewed. That leaves plan sponsors carrying financial and fiduciary risk in one of the fastest moving expense categories on the balance sheet.

IHPM’s white paper places this environment in a governance context that employers, boards, and fiduciary committees recognize. Under growing scrutiny of fiduciary compliance in stewarding health plan costs, employers are being asked to demonstrate how decisions were made, how pricing was evaluated, whether alternatives were considered, and whether oversight can be shown through records rather than assumptions.

“Employers are being asked to explain decisions they never documented,” said Sean Sullivan, JD, CHPM and Chief Executive Officer of IHPM. “Pharmacy management has operated for years on assumption and delegation. That approach is now under review. Leadership is evaluated based on whether: 1) pricing was tested, 2) alternatives were reviewed, and 3) vendor oversight can be demonstrated. Our review confirms that the Pharmacy Stewardship Program® provides a structured process that addresses those expectations for an employer.”

IHPM’s audit and evaluation concludes that the Pharmacy Stewardship Program®, within their scope of evaluation, operates within existing federal law and applicable FDA policy when executed through defined controls and a governed vendor structure. The program provides a repeatable framework for identifying cost concentration, evaluating lawful sourcing options, and maintaining a documented record of decision making aligned with fiduciary expectations.

The program is designed to operate alongside an employer’s existing PBM, carrier, and plan structure. It does not require vendor replacement, contract disruption, or plan redesign. Employers retain their current infrastructure while introducing a defined process to evaluate and manage the highest cost medications within the plan. For leadership teams that already feel overextended, cost pressure can be addressed without reopening the entire health plan or forcing a renewal cycle decision. IHPM’s review also identified specific control requirements necessary for execution. These include ongoing compliance attestations, prescription verification, documented chain-of-custody, shipment integrity safeguards, and required disclosure of regulatory or enforcement events. These elements establish a structure that can be reviewed, monitored, and explained in plain terms.

The white paper also confirms that the Pharmacy Stewardship Program® is grounded in claims-level analysis and data rather than high-level estimates and theory. The process begins with the employer’s own pharmacy data, identifies the limited number of medications responsible for concentrated cost, and applies a structured competitive process across a vetted C-PSP® vendor network. Each outcome is supported by written pricing comparisons tied to actual utilization. That structure changes the employer’s position in the market. Instead of inheriting whatever pricing the system produces, the employer gains a documented basis for evaluating options, selecting a path, and demonstrating why that path was chosen. In a category long defined by opacity, that degree of visibility is welcome relief for many employers.

IHPM evaluated the methodology used to produce financial projections and historical reporting. The findings confirm that estimates are based on actual plan utilization and plan paid claims, repriced using documented vendor bids and defined assumptions. This approach produces a financial view tied to what the plan has experienced rather than generalized benchmarks. Across all historical clients and case studies reviewed, IHPM reported the following aggregate outcomes:

‣ $784.6 million in total savings identified

‣ $500.1 million in net savings

‣ 749,199 covered employees represented

These results reflect historical performance across multiple employer industries and are dependent on plan structure, drug mix, participation, and execution. IHPM’s review also examined supplier and distribution controls within the program. The analysis confirms alignment with federal standards governing manufacturing quality, labeling integrity, and distribution practices, along with program requirements designed to maintain a personal use posture and avoid characteristics associated with commercial distribution.

Mike McLain, President of Limitless Consulting and former Lieutenant Colonel and hospital administrator in the United States Air Force, said, “The Pharmacy Stewardship Program® is built on governance. Once accountability is established by our curated C-PSP® vendor network, competition enters the system and lowers bid prices. Employers receive best-in-class service, documented governance controls, and the lowest defensible market price. What has often prevented prudent decision making is a lack of clarity, and this industry has profited from that confusion for years. Once employers can evaluate their options through clear, documented pricing, they are in a position to make the decision that is best for their organization and their people.”

The alliance between IHPM and Limitless Consulting reflects a defined structure. IHPM provides independent evaluation and governance framing for employer stakeholders. Limitless Consulting provides operational execution, including claims analysis, vendor evaluation, implementation coordination, and ongoing oversight within the Pharmacy Stewardship Program®.

For employers, pharmacy costs now requires the same level of attention applied to any other major financial exposure. A rising cost line with limited explanation, limited competition, and limited documentation becomes harder to defend each year. Employers who address that issue early place themselves in a stronger position financially, operationally, and with respect to fiduciary review.

The IHPM white paper and employer due diligence materials are available for organizations seeking to evaluate their current pharmacy cost structure and governance process: https://limitlessrxsolutions.com/ihpm.

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