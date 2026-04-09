LeadG2 Releases New Research on Revenue Enablement in the AI Era, Revealing Critical Gaps Between Adoption and Impact

New report shows widespread AI use among revenue teams—but highlights major disconnects in integration, training, and execution

Without consistent messaging, integrated systems, and structured enablement, AI can actually amplify existing inefficiencies.” — Emily Hartzell, VP/Senior Director of LeadG2

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadG2, a revenue operations (RevOps) firm and HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, today announced the release of its new research report, “Revenue Enablement in the AI Era.” The report examines how sales and marketing leaders are adopting artificial intelligence to drive alignment, efficiency, and growth—and where significant gaps remain.

Based on survey data from 154 revenue leaders across industries, the report reveals a striking paradox: while AI adoption is now universal, most organizations have yet to translate that adoption into meaningful transformation.

Key Findings Include:

- AI adoption is widespread, but shallow: 100% of respondents report using or piloting AI, yet only 12% say it is deeply integrated into daily workflows.

- Messaging inconsistency remains the top challenge: 64% of revenue teams cite lack of consistent messaging and playbooks as their biggest obstacle, particularly among frontline contributors.

- Training—not budget—is the biggest barrier: 63% of respondents say lack of training or internal expertise is limiting AI adoption, making it the leading challenge across all roles.

- Efficiency gains are real, but incremental: 90% of respondents report increased efficiency from AI, though most describe improvements as modest rather than transformative.

- Data confidence and integration gaps persist: Only 27% of respondents are very confident in their CRM and AI data, and just 23% report fully integrated systems across sales and marketing.

According to the report, the core issue isn’t whether organizations are adopting AI—it’s how effectively they are aligning people, processes, content, and technology to support it.

“AI is already embedded in the day-to-day operations of revenue teams,” said Emily Hartzell, VP/Senior Director of LeadG2, “but adoption alone doesn’t create advantage. Without consistent messaging, integrated systems, and structured enablement, AI can actually amplify existing inefficiencies.”

The research also highlights a significant perception gap between leadership and frontline teams. While 74% of executives believe their organizations are fully aligned around revenue enablement, only 31% of individual contributors agree—suggesting that strategy is not consistently translating into execution.

Additionally, the report points to a growing disconnect in how AI is being applied. While leaders report strong adoption in areas like content creation and analytics, frontline teams—those closest to buyers—are far less likely to be using AI in high-impact areas such as sales coaching and personalization.

The report concludes that organizations that will see the greatest return from AI are those that move beyond experimentation and focus on five key priorities:

- Treat AI enablement like sales enablement

- Establish consistent messaging and governance

- Prioritize data quality and system integration

- Expand AI beyond top-of-funnel use cases

- Measure buyer experience alongside pipeline metrics

LeadG2 developed the report as part of its ongoing work helping B2B organizations align marketing, sales, and service through RevOps strategies and HubSpot-powered systems.

Download the full report: https://bit.ly/41X5z7K

About LeadG2

LeadG2 is a B2B revenue operations (RevOps) firm focused on helping organizations turn disconnected marketing, sales, and service efforts into a unified revenue engine. As a division of The Center for Sales Strategy (founded in 1983), LeadG2 builds on more than 40 years of experience improving revenue performance.

As a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, LeadG2 helps companies implement and optimize CRM systems, align teams around shared data and processes, and operationalize strategies that drive pipeline, conversion, and long-term growth. Its approach combines RevOps strategy, HubSpot implementation, and ongoing enablement to ensure teams don’t just adopt new tools—but use them effectively to improve performance.

LeadG2 works with B2B organizations with complex sales cycles to create clarity, alignment, and measurable impact across the entire customer journey.

To learn more, visit LeadG2.com. To explore The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit TotalRevenuePerformance.com.

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