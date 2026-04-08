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N.C. Plant Conservation Board to meet Wednesday, April 15

WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Plant Conservation Board will meet to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program and regulatory matters. 

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15; 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Roseboro Town Hall - 101 West Pleasant St., Roseboro, NC 28382

Attendees can join virtually by Microsoft Teams 

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 293 754 970 024 1 

Passcode: j9x5Sq94 

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Seyma Shabbir at 919-707-3755 or by email at seyma.shabbir@ncagr.gov for more details.                        

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N.C. Plant Conservation Board to meet Wednesday, April 15

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