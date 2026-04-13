'God Isn’t Collecting — Your Pastor Is': Former Minister Speaks Out on Church Money Culture

Book cover of “God Doesn’t Need Your Money, God Isn’t Collecting, Your Pastor Is” by Reuben Armstrong

Former minister Reuben Armstrong raises questions about church money, tithing pressure, and financial transparency in his new book.

People give in faith but are afraid to ask where it goes. I was on the inside and saw how it really works. This book is me finally saying what I know.” — Reuben Armstrong

TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A former minister goes on record about the financial culture inside American churches — and why millions of congregants are afraid to ask where their money goes.$146.54 Billion given to religious organizations by Americans in 2024 — the largest share of all U.S. charitable givingEvery Sunday, millions of Americans give generously to their churches — in faith, in loyalty, and often in real financial sacrifice. Most never learn where the money goes. Reuben Armstrong spent years inside ministry. Now, as host of The Reuben Armstrong Show , he is speaking publicly about a question many churchgoers have quietly asked but rarely say out loud:Who is actually benefiting from your giving?“People give in faith — but they’re afraid to ask where it goes. I was on the inside. I saw it. This book is me finally saying what I know.”— Reuben Armstrong, former minister and authorHis new book, God Doesn’t Need Your Money, God Isn’t Collecting, Your Pastor Is , examines the culture of giving inside modern churches — including tithing pressure, the silence around financial questions, and the lack of accountability many congregations experience.Drawing from firsthand experience, Armstrong explores how high-profile ministries — including those led by widely recognized figures such as T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen, and Creflo Dollar — have influenced financial expectations across churches nationwide.The book is not an attack on faith. It is a call for accountability — and a voice for millions of churchgoers who have had questions but felt they could not ask them.KEY THEMESTithing as ObligationHow financial expectations are reinforced from the pulpit — and what scripture actually saysThe Silence Around MoneyWhy questions about church finances are often met with resistance or dismissalLeadership Without OversightHow accountability structures break down when authority goes uncheckedWHY THIS MATTERS NOWPublic scrutiny of institutions — from corporations to nonprofits — has never been higher. Faith institutions are increasingly part of that conversation.Armstrong’s message arrives at a time when more Americans are questioning where their money goes and demanding transparency from the organizations they trust.ABOUT THE AUTHORReuben Armstrong is a former minister and host of The Reuben Armstrong Show, a bold, unfiltered platform focused on faith, accountability, and real-world issues people are often hesitant to discuss publicly.BOOK AVAILABILITYGod Doesn’t Need Your Money, God Isn’t Collecting, Your Pastor Is is available now.👉 Order on Amazon:🌐 Learn more:MEDIA CONTACT / INTERVIEW REQUESTSReuben Armstrong📧 thereubenarmstrongshow@gmail.com📞 929-260-1316

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