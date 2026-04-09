Global Immigration Partners Explains EB-5 Investment Requirements for U.S. Green Card Applicants

Global Immigration Partners Global Immigration Partners PLLC Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Qualification Rules EB5 Visa for whole family

Global Immigration Partners is helping international investors better understand the financial requirements of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

Understanding the full scope of EB-5 investment requirements is critical for making informed decisions,” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners is helping international investors better understand the financial requirements of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, one of the most direct routes to obtaining permanent residency in the United States.

As global demand for investment migration continues to rise, many prospective applicants are asking a key question: how much investment is required to qualify for a U.S. Green Card through EB-5?

Under current regulations, investors must commit a minimum of $800,000 if investing in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), or $1,050,000 for projects located outside these designated zones. TEAs are typically rural areas or regions experiencing high unemployment, where investment is encouraged to stimulate economic growth.

In addition to meeting the financial threshold, EB-5 applicants must demonstrate that their investment will create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. This requirement is central to the programme’s objective of supporting the U.S. economy through foreign investment.

Many investors choose to participate through regional centre projects, which allow for indirect job creation to be counted. This approach offers greater flexibility and has become a popular pathway within the EB-5 programme.

However, Global Immigration Partners emphasises that the minimum investment amount is only part of the overall financial commitment. Applicants should also consider additional costs, including government filing fees, legal representation, and project-related expenses.

“Understanding the full scope of EB-5 investment requirements is critical for making informed decisions,” said a spokesperson for Global Immigration Partners. “Our role is to guide clients through every stage of the process, from selecting suitable investment opportunities to ensuring full compliance with immigration regulations.”

Successful applicants are initially granted a two-year conditional Green Card, which can later be converted into permanent residency once investment and job creation requirements are satisfied.

The EB-5 programme remains a compelling option for high-net-worth individuals seeking a pathway to live, work, and study in the United States, while also providing opportunities for their immediate family members.

Global Immigration Partners continues to support clients worldwide with tailored immigration solutions and expert advice on investment migration programmes.

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a specialist immigration advisory firm providing strategic guidance on residency and citizenship programmes worldwide. The firm supports clients through every stage of the immigration process, delivering personalised solutions aligned with individual and business goals.

Media Contact:

Global Immigration Partners

Email: info@globalimmigrationpartners.com

Website: www.globalimmigrationpartners.com

Global Immigration Partners Explains EB-5 Investment Requirements for U.S. Green Card Applicants

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