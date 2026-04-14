Greenville Dermatologist Launches Rapid Evaluation Program for Lesions Suspicious of Skin Cancer Using DeepX Technology

This program allows patients to get suspicious spots evaluated quickly so they can receive answers and move forward with care if necessary.” — Jeremiah Miller III, MD

GREENVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Specialists of Greenville announced the launch of a new service designed to help patients receive faster evaluations of lesions suspicious of skin cancer. The program integrates imaging technology from DeepX Health and allows patients concerned about a mole or skin lesion to be evaluated quickly through a new “One Spot Work-In Appointment,” with visits scheduled in 5 days or less. National surveys show patients wait an average of 36 days to see a dermatologist in the United States, highlighting the importance of programs that provide faster evaluation of suspicious skin lesions.[1]

Dr. Jeremiah Miller III, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dermatology Specialists of Greenville, developed the program to help address delays that often prevent patients from getting suspicious spots evaluated in a timely manner. “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and early detection is the key to a good outcome,” said Dr. Miller. “This program allows patients to get suspicious spots evaluated quickly so they can receive answers and move forward with care if necessary.”

During the visit, Dr. Miller’s clinical team collects structured information about the patient’s skin health and captures detailed images of the lesion using a specialized dermoscopic camera. Dermoscopy allows clinicians to visualize structures beneath the skin’s surface that are not visible to the naked eye. The images are securely transmitted through the DeepX Health platform for review by Dr. Miller, and patients typically receive a clinical evaluation within two business days.

DeepX Health technology supports large-scale skin lesion consultation services across Europe through primary care and pharmacy partnerships including Boots in the United Kingdom, and the company is now preparing for its focused expansion into the United States. As part of this expansion, DeepX Health is engaging strategic investors to support the company’s U.S. commercialization across dermatology, primary care, and pharmacy settings.

About Dermatology Specialists of Greenville

Dermatology Specialists of Greenville is a dermatology practice led by board-certified dermatologist Jeremiah Miller III, MD, providing medical dermatology services with a focus on early detection and treatment of skin cancer. Patients who notice a concerning mole or skin lesion can call the clinic at 864-960-5050 and request a One Spot Work-In Appointment. Patients are scheduled to visit the clinic in 5 days or less.

Citations:

1. AMN Healthcare. 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times.

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