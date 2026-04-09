Perform Medical Releases Comprehensive Perimenopause Care Guide to Address Gaps in Women’s Midlife Health

Perimenopause is a natural transition, but that does not mean women should have to tolerate disruptive symptoms without guidance or solutions.” — Perform Medical Team

SUMMERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perform Medical has announced the release of a new educational resource focused on perimenopause , offering a clinically grounded, patient-centered approach to one of the most commonly misunderstood phases in women’s health. The guide aims to improve awareness, clarify treatment pathways, and support informed decision-making for women experiencing hormonal transitions.Perimenopause, the transitional period leading up to menopause, can begin as early as the late 30s and often lasts several years. During this time, fluctuating hormone levels may contribute to symptoms such as sleep disruption, mood changes, weight fluctuations, reduced libido, and irregular menstrual cycles.Despite its prevalence, many women report feeling dismissed or under-informed when seeking care.Perform Medical’s newly released playbook addresses this gap by outlining evidence-based strategies for evaluating symptoms, selecting appropriate testing, and exploring both hormonal and non-hormonal treatment options.“Our goal is to bring clarity and clinical structure to a phase of life that is often normalized but not adequately supported,” said a representative from Perform Medical. “Perimenopause is a natural transition, but that does not mean women should have to tolerate disruptive symptoms without guidance or solutions.”The resource emphasizes a personalized approach to care, beginning with a detailed review of symptoms and medical history, followed by targeted laboratory testing. Rather than relying on a single diagnostic marker, the approach integrates hormone patterns, metabolic health indicators, thyroid function, and nutrient status to build a comprehensive picture of each patient’s health.In addition to diagnostics, the guide outlines a range of treatment pathways, including:- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), when clinically appropriate- Non-hormonal medical options for symptom relief- Lifestyle interventions such as nutrition, resistance training, and sleep optimization- Supportive therapies for vaginal health, libido, and overall well-beingThe playbook also addresses common misconceptions surrounding hormone therapy, including eligibility criteria and safety considerations. It highlights that while hormone therapy can be effective for many patients, treatment decisions must be individualized based on medical history and risk factors.Importantly, Perform Medical underscores that hormone therapy is not a one-size-fits-all solution and is not intended as a primary weight loss treatment. Instead, it may support improved energy, sleep, and metabolic stability, which can indirectly contribute to healthier lifestyle habits.The guide also introduces practical daily strategies designed to help women manage symptoms more effectively, including strength training, nutritional balance, and sleep hygiene practices.Perform Medical provides care through its Summerville clinic, Charleston services, and telehealth offerings, allowing patients to access individualized treatment plans with ongoing monitoring and follow-up.This release reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward proactive, education-driven models that empower patients with both knowledge and clinical support.For more information or to schedule a consultation, individuals can visit Perform Medical’s website or contact their office directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.