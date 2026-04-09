Attorney General Brenna Bird Praises Sentencing in Palo Alto Child Sex Abuse Case

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird praised the sentencing of a Palo Alto man found guilty of sex abuse against two minor children.

On April 3, 2026, Palo Alto County District Court Judge Adam Miller sentenced Aaron James Manz to a total of 200 years in prison following his convictions for eight counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree. Each count carries an indeterminate 25-year term. The Court ordered the sentences to run consecutively, resulting in a 200-year term of incarceration.

A jury previously found Manz guilty on February 11, 2026, of eight counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree. The victims in this case were two minor children under the age of 12.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of Manz’s crimes and the profound impact they have on his young victims,” said Attorney General Bird. “I’m grateful to the court for this sentence, to the jurors for their careful attention to the evidence, and to the victims for their courage. We also recognize the work of law enforcement, victim advocates, and the professionals who supported these children through an extremely difficult process.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, help is available. Contact local law enforcement in an emergency. For confidential support, individuals may contact the Iowa Victim Service Call Center in the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-770-1650 or Text “IOWAHELP” to 20121.

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For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov