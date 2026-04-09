S.D. Highway 271 Project to Begin in North Central South Dakota from S.D. Highway 10 to North Dakota Border

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

ARTAS, S.D. - Beginning Monday, April 13, 2026, a project is scheduled to begin in north central South Dakota on S.D. Highway 271 from S.D. Highway 10 to the North Dakota border. The initial phase of work will include lining existing corrugated metal pipes to extend the life of the culverts and adding culvert end sections that better match roadway slopes. This will help eliminate potential hazards caused by culverts protruding above the slope.

Additionally, maintenance will be performed on two existing cattle passes to seal joints, reducing the infiltration of dirt into the pipes and preventing loss of material from the roadway above.

Future project work includes milling and overlaying the existing asphalt, installing rumble strips, guardrail replacement, and pavement marking.

Traffic will be controlled in active work zones by flaggers when crews are working. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and delays while work is underway.

The prime contractor on this $4.2 million project is Anderson Western Inc. of Bismarck, ND. The contractor anticipates beginning paving operations in July 2026, with substantial completion expected on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, and overall project completion on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov .

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