Josh Konigsberg’s Florida Law Con 2-CLE Session: Ethical Reputation Management

Josh Konigsberg of Law Firm Marketing Pros will deliver an educational session on Ethical Reputation Management that is worth 2 CLE credits at Florida Law Con on April 10, 2026.

Earn 2 CLE credits with Josh Konigsberg’s ethical reputation management and marketing management session at Florida Law Con 2026.

This session will give firms practical and ethical reputation marketing strategies they can implement immediately. Attorneys who embrace smart marketing today will lead their markets tomorrow.” — Josh Konigsberg

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Firm Marketing Pros announces that Josh Konigsberg will serve as a presenter at Florida Law Con on April 10, 2026, delivering a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) session focused on Ethical Reputation Management and Ethics of Marketing Management.

Florida Law Con brings together attorneys, law firm owners, and legal marketing professionals for actionable insights and growth strategies. Konigsberg’s session will provide attendees with practical, compliance-focused Reputation Marketing tactics while offering 2 CLE credits, making it both educational and professionally valuable.

Attendees can expect a forward-thinking discussion on how law firms can proactively manage online reputation, grow visibility, attract qualified clients, and maintain ethical compliance in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. “This session will give firms practical strategies they can implement immediately,” Konigsberg said. “Attorneys who embrace reputation marketing today will lead their markets tomorrow.”

Key Highlights of the Presentation:

- How to turn your firm’s reputation into a consistent client-generating asset through ethical marketing strategies

- Understanding what prospective clients evaluate before they contact a law firm—and how to position your reputation to meet those expectations

- Leveraging reviews, listings, and Local SEO to differentiate your firm in competitive markets

- Implementing a scalable system to generate, manage, and maximize client reviews effectively

- Navigating compliance considerations (including Florida Bar guidelines) while building a strong online presence

- Balancing long-term brand and reputation growth with actionable strategies that drive immediate, qualified leads

In addition to live attendance, all presentations from the event will be available on the Miami-Dade Bar platform for four months, allowing registrants to access the content on demand if they cannot attend on April 10.

Josh Konigsberg brings over 15 years of experience hosting business seminars and speaking on digital marketing strategies tailored to law firms.

“Law firms don’t need more noise—they need clear, compliant reputation management strategies that drive results,” Konigsberg added. “Our goal is to help attorneys stand out while staying within ethical guidelines.”

Konigsberg’s presentation reflects Law Firm Marketing Pros’ mission to empower growth-focused law firms with proven, ethical marketing systems that deliver measurable ROI.

Event Details:

- Event: Florida Law Con 2026

- Date: April 10, 2026

- Presenter: Josh Konigsberg, Law Firm Marketing Pros

- Topic: Ethical Reputation Management and Ethics of Marketing Management

- Session Type: CLE (Continuing Legal Education)

- CLE Credits: 2 Credits

- On-Demand Access: Available for 4 months via Miami-Dade Bar platform

- Website: https://www.floridalawcon.com/

For more information on Florida Law Con 2026, visit https://www.floridalawcon.com/

About Josh Konigsberg

Josh Konigsberg is the Co-Founder of Law Firm Marketing Pros and a nationally recognized expert in digital marketing for attorneys. With nearly 30 years of experience, Josh has helped law firms across the U.S. grow faster, smarter, and more profitably by combining cutting-edge marketing strategies with results-driven execution.

He is the author of two bestselling books—The Ultimate Digital Marketing Guide for Law Firms and Law Firm Digital Marketing Made Easy—both available on Amazon and widely used by attorneys to dominate online visibility and client acquisition.

Josh is the host of the Behind the Bench Podcast and co-host of The Closing Code Podcast, where he blends practical strategy, mindset, and sales psychology with real-world expert insights.

For more than 15 years, Josh Konigsberg has hosted business seminars and presented on digital marketing strategy, AI integration, and law firm growth systems across Florida and nationally. His experience combines hands-on agency leadership with practical insights into compliance, analytics, client acquisition systems, and AI implementation tailored specifically for law firms.

About Law Firm Marketing Pros

At Law Firm Marketing Pros, our vision is to help improve the way law firms market their services. Our mission is to educate, serve, and provide our clients with the most cutting-edge, efficient, and cost-effective online marketing tools available to increase their revenues and profits and exceed their goals.

Learn more about us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel, Spotify, Amazon Music, and iHeart Radio Channels.

Please feel free to contact josh@lawfirmmarketingpros.com with any questions about Law Firm Marketing Pros.

Law Firm Marketing Pros

250 S. Central Blvd, Suite 100-A

Jupiter, FL 33458

561-948-5001

https://lawfirmmarketingpros.com/

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