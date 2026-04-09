Rescue Cat Holds Key to Ghostly Rat Invasion in New British Fantasy

EDIE PUSS AND ME blends feline wisdom, British folklore & heart-stopping magic into a tale of loyalty, identity & the battle hidden inside every hearth

ANDOVER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:What if a small white cat could put the world in danger from the Pied Piper and his ghostly army of rats?Born in a cage beneath a witch’s protective blue cloak, Juno, a white kitten with luminous green eyes, is no ordinary rescue cat. When shadowy sorcerers arrive hunting her for forbidden spells, she and her fierce patchwork mother, Edie, are whisked to the hidden valley of Ash Valley. There, trees surround ancient stones, rivers flow underground, and doorways to the Otherworlds flicker open beneath the full moon.But danger has followed them. Deep beneath the earth, the ghost of the Pied Piper stirs, ready to whistle his spectral army of rats back into the living world. Only Juno carries the living “Chip” that can open or forever seal the final Portal. Guided by the legends of Bastet, Hecate, and the courageous Mouse King, the young cat must overcome her rivalry with her mother, master her balletic leaps, and make the hardest choice of all: hearth or heroism, before the Autumn Equinox turns the world inside out.Perfect for fans of The Chronicles of Narnia, Tailchaser’s Song and The Owl Service, this richly imagined tale blends British folklore, celestial mythology and the secret language of cats into a spellbinding adventure about the magic that lives in ordinary homes.Key Highlights:• Told entirely from a cat’s point of view with warmth, wit and breathtaking courage• Re-imagines the Pied Piper legend as a ghostly threat only cats can stop• Features real goddesses (Bastet and Hecate), the legendary Mouse King and a battle-scarred warrior cat named Freepaw• Explores profound themes of family rivalry, individual identity, and the hidden magic inside every British hearth• Heart-warming and heart-stopping in equal measure, causing readers to laugh, cry and never look at their own cats the same way again• Available now on Amazon in paperback and eBook, free to read with Kindle UnlimitedAbout the Author: Alison Vaspe is a British writer, psychoanalyst, and lifelong cat advocate who lives with the real-life rescue cats that inspired every whisker and leap in the story. Drawing on her own observations of feline courage, mystery and midnight stares, she has created a world where the ordinary and the magical sit side by side exactly as they do in every cat-owning home. EDIE PUSS AND ME is her debut novel and her love letter to every cat who ever guarded a hearth.

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