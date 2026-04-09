B&B Optometry Encourages Early Pediatric Eye Exams with 'Back-to-School Vision Starts in Spring' Initiative

Clear vision impacts everything from reading and writing to sports and attention span.” — Dr. Seth Bernstein

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&B Optometry , led by Dr. Seth Bernstein, is encouraging families to take a proactive approach to their children’s vision health with a timely reminder that spring is the ideal season to schedule pediatric eye exams.As families begin preparing for the upcoming school year, Dr. Bernstein emphasizes that vision plays a critical role in a child’s academic performance, focus, and confidence. By scheduling exams in the spring, parents can avoid the late-summer rush and ensure their children are fully prepared for success in the classroom and beyond.“Clear vision impacts everything from reading and writing to sports and attention span,” said Dr. Seth Bernstein. “A comprehensive eye exam does much more than check eyesight. It evaluates how the eyes work together, how they focus, and ensures overall eye health, which are things basic school screenings often miss.”Unlike standard vision screenings, B&B Optometry’s pediatric eye exams assess multiple aspects of visual function, including eye coordination, tracking, depth perception, color vision testing, and overall ocular health. These exams are tailored to each child’s age and comfort level, using interactive and child-friendly techniques to create a stress-free experience.Spring appointments offer several advantages for families:- More flexible scheduling options, including after-school and morning availability- Reduced wait times compared to peak summer months- Ample time to select and adjust to new glasses if needed- Improved performance in spring sports and summer learning activitiesB&B Optometry also utilizes advanced technology designed with comfort in mind. In many cases, children can benefit from no-dilation digital retinal imaging, allowing for a quicker and more comfortable exam experience while still providing detailed insight into eye health.Parents are encouraged to watch for common signs that their child may need an eye exam, including:- Frequent squinting or eye rubbing- Headaches after reading- Difficulty focusing or losing place while reading- Sitting too close to screens- Declining academic performanceThe practice prides itself on delivering a welcoming, family-centered environment, offering support in English, Spanish, and Mandarin to ensure every parent feels informed and confident in their child’s care.With two convenient locations in Yorba Linda and Corona, B&B Optometry makes it easy for families to prioritize vision health for the entire household.“Spring is an opportunity to get ahead,” Dr. Bernstein added. “When children start the school year seeing clearly and comfortably, it sets the tone for their confidence and success.”

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