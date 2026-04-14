Fluorogistx Expands Distribution Services with Acquisition of Warehouse and Logistics Company Sardo and Sons

Todd Fredette and Angelo Sardo all smiles after closing the deal

Fluorogistx strengthens the depth and breadth of services they provide to specialty chemicals market with addition of Sardo and Sons Warehousing Inc.

The addition of Sardo and Sons to Fluorogistx expands our ability to deliver a broader suite of services, helping us meet the ever-evolving needs of the specialty chemicals market.” — Todd Fredette

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluorogistx CT LLC, the exclusive North American Distributor of Chemours™ Fluoropolymers, representing Teflon™ Industrial Coatings, Teflon™ AF, and Teflon™ resins as well as DuPont™ Specialty Products, TedlarPVF films, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sardo and Sons Warehousing Inc, a Newark, Delaware based warehousing and logistics company with a focus on serving the specialty chemicals market.Founded by Joseph N. Sardo in 1966, Sardo and Sons has operated as a family-owned business for over sixty years. With a culture of 100% customer satisfaction, what began as a full-service warehousing business has grown to be contract and public warehousing, transportation services, export preparations and consolidation, as well as packaging and repackaging, through its Quality Repack division. Fluorogistx brings strategic growth plans and an innovative solutions portfolio to Sardo and Sons with the goal of offering continued excellence to existing customers, expanding the customer base, and implementing systems to support growth.Todd Fredette, President and Chief Operating Officer of Fluorogistx, shares, “The addition of Sardo and Sons to Fluorogistx expands our ability to deliver a broader suite of services, helping us meet the ever-evolving needs of the specialty chemicals market. For over sixty years, Sardo has built a strong reputation for superior service, and we are proud to continue that tradition as part of the Fluorogistx organization.”Sardo and Sons will continue to operate under the same name and existing structure. When asked about the future, former President and CEO Angelo Sardo looks forward to “supporting the new ownership in the capacity of an advisor.” Confident about the future of the company, Angelo claims the past sixty years of success is “a direct reflection of hard work and commitment to excellence.” Fluorogistx looks forward to continuing that success for years to come.For media inquiries, please contact Todd Fredette at (302) 479-7614.About FluorogistxFluorogistx continues to be the premier U.S. distributor of high-performance Chemours Teflon™ fluoropolymers, DuPont Tedlarfilms, and strong ties to the customers DuPont and Chemours serves.Fluorogistx3704 Kennett Pike (Suite 100)Greenville, DE 19807United States

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