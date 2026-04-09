M7 and Ensylon Announce Strategic Partnership to Co-Deliver End-to-End AI Transformation

NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M7 (millermedia7) , a premier digital strategy and AI consultancy, and Ensylon, a leading AI product engineering firm, today announced a strategic partnership to co-deliver impactful AI engagements. This collaboration creates a seamless pipeline for enterprises, uniting M7’s high-level AI Readiness and Strategy frameworks with Ensylon’s deep-tier Product Engineering capabilities.As organizations scramble to integrate generative and predictive AI, many encounter "pilot purgatory" due to a lack of strategic alignment or technical scalability. The M7 and Ensylon partnership solves this by providing a unified roadmap: M7 prepares the organization’s data, culture, and strategy for AI, while Ensylon builds the custom, production-grade engines to power those goals."The biggest barrier to AI success isn't the technology itself; it’s the lack of a clear, actionable strategy," said Anthony Miller, CEO at M7. "By combining M7’s AI Readiness assessments and strategic roadmapping with Ensylon’s world-class engineering, we are providing our clients with a 'straight line' from vision to high-performance implementation."Ensylon’s expertise in building secure, scalable AI architectures for regulated industries like insurance and banking provides the technical muscle to bring M7’s strategic blueprints to life."At Ensylon, we excel at engineering complex, outcome-driven AI products, but those products are only as effective as the strategy behind them," said Nikhil Kumar, CEO at Ensylon. "Teaming up with M7 allows us to start every engagement with a rock-solid foundation of AI Readiness. Together, we ensure that every line of code we write is directly mapped to a measurable business objective."“Strategy without engineering is a deck. Engineering without strategy is debt. M7 brings the AI Readiness rigor and strategic clarity to set clients up to succeed — Ensylon brings the product engineering experience to execute at a speed and scale traditional consulting firms simply aren’t built for. A Big 4 firm might spend weeks just provisioning infrastructure before a single line of code gets written. M7 and Ensylon can take a client from a readiness assessment through a working POC — with a clear roadmap for what comes next — in 8 to 12 weeks.” — Praveen Raghavan, Executive AdvisorKey benefits of the M7 and Ensylon partnership include:-Comprehensive AI Readiness: M7’s proprietary strategy work ensures data integrity, organizational alignment, and clear ROI benchmarks before -engineering begins.-Scalable Product Engineering: Ensylon’s API-first architectures and machine learning expertise turn M7’s strategic visions into secure, enterprise-grade software.-Reduced Implementation Risk: A unified delivery model eliminates the friction between "strategy consultants" and "technical builders," ensuring faster time-to-market.-Industry-Specific Intelligence: Deep domain expertise in [Insurance/Banking/Supply Chain] ensures solutions meet the highest standards of compliance and security.To learn more about how M7 and Ensylon are co-delivering the future of enterprise AI, visitAbout M7 (millermedia7)M7 is a digital transformation and growth agency specializing in AI Readiness, strategic consulting, brand/UX design, and GTM. M7 helps forward-thinking organizations navigate the complexities of emerging technology by building the strategic frameworks necessary for sustainable innovation.About EnsylonEnsylon is a dynamic product and automation engineering company focused on simplifying the adoption of emerging technologies in the AI and deep learning space. Specializing in outcome-driven solutions, Ensylon partners with clients to co-create custom digital solutions that turn complex data into a strategic advantage. For more information, visit ensylon.com

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