AmazingRibs.com Dominates National BBQ Association's Awards Of Excellence

World’s Most Popular BBQ & Grilling Website Wins Best Website, Best Cookbook, and Best Photography

I knew we were up for a couple awards but I was blown away that we won so many. Major kudos to our entire team!” — Clint Cantwell

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading BBQ and grilling resource, AmazingRibs.com , won the 2026 National Barbecue & Grilling Association Awards of Excellence for Best Website, BBQ Book, and Best BBQ Commercial Photo.The National Barbecue & Grilling Association (NBBQA) Awards of Excellence ceremony was held in Nashville, TN, on March 26, 2026 as part of the organization’s 3-day annual conference. NBBQA is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and this year’s conference featured barbecue restaurant tours, education sessions, cooking demonstrations, as well as a Steak Cookoff, Rib Cookoff, and Live Fire cooking competitions. The Awards of Excellence won by AmazingRibs.com include:1st Place Website: AmazingRibs.com1st Place BBQ Book: The Meathead Method 1st Place Commercial Photo: Smoked Dirty Rice Crayfish2nd Place Commercial Photo: Marinade3rd Place Commercial Photo: Red Snapper5th Place Commercial Photo: Smoked Squash BisqueClint Cantwell, President of AmazingRibs.com, attended the conference and accepted the awards during the ceremony. “I knew we were up for a couple awards,” said Cantwell, “but I was blown away that we won so many. Major kudos to our entire team!”The awards add to the many accolades that AmazingRibs.com and its founder, Meathead, have won since the website’s founding in 2005. Those accolades include:2017 - Best Technical Book finalist for the bestselling Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling from the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) and called "One of the 100 Best Cookbooks Of All Time” by Southern Living Magazine2020 - Best Culinary Website finalist for AmazingRibs.com from the IACP2020 - U.S. Library of Congress archived AmazingRibs.com, one of only 44 food sites2021- BBQ Hall of Fame induction of Meathead, one of only 40 living members as of this dateABOUT AMAZINGRIBS.COMFounded by BBQ Hall of Famer, Meathead, AmazingRibs.com is by far the largest and most popular BBQ, grilling, and griddling website with more than 2,000 free pages of tested recipes, product reviews, science, technique, and mythbusting. The site surpassed 50 million visitors in 2025 and its Pitmaster Club is the largest BBQ association in the world with 13,000 paid members. For more information, visit https://amazingribs.com

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