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U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects More than $1.5 Billion in Criminal and Civil Actions in Fiscal Year 2025, the Most in the Country

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced today that it collected $1,507,147,950.92 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2025—the most of any U.S. Attorney’s Office in the country.

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U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects More than $1.5 Billion in Criminal and Civil Actions in Fiscal Year 2025, the Most in the Country

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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