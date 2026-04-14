New Digital Program Helps People With Osteoarthritis Manage Pain and Stay Active

Enjoying movement again is possible, even with osteoarthritis.

Stanford-developed and clinically validated program helps individuals reduce fear of pain and move with greater confidence.

Before joining the program, I believed surgery was my only option. Now, instead of feeling fearful and limited, I feel empowered and capable of improving my situation” — Elizabeth B., a participant

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly half of all adults will develop symptomatic knee osteoarthritis during their lifetime, yet many struggle to find clear guidance on how to stay active and manage pain. Today, Rethink Health announced the nationwide launch of Rethink Osteoarthritis (Rethink OA), a digital program designed to support individuals with knee osteoarthritis better understand their pain, build confidence in movement, and lead more active lives.

Developed initially at Stanford University, the program was evaluated in a randomized clinical trial involving over 400 individuals with knee osteoarthritis and was published in the peer-reviewed journal npj Digital Medicine, showing significant improvements in key outcomes.

Participants who completed the program reported:

• Increased physical activity

• Reduced fear of movement

• Greater confidence in managing pain

• Improvements in physical and mental health

• Higher engagement in conservative care

Rethink OA differs from traditional programs by focusing not just on what people do, but also on how they understand pain, movement, and their bodies—combining validation of personal experiences with practical tools that go beyond standard exercise plans to build lasting confidence and capability.

“Osteoarthritis can make people feel like their bodies are working against them,” said Melissa Boswell, PhD, founder of Rethink Health. “Research shows that how we perceive pain, movement, and our bodies influences how we feel and live. Rethink OA helps people build confidence in their bodies and stay active despite osteoarthritis."

The program offers short, research-based videos and guided reflections to help participants apply concepts to their own lives. It features insights from leading Stanford University experts in orthopedics, psychology, and biomechanics, encouraging a better understanding of the condition and highlighting the role of movement in symptom management and quality of life.

Participants learn:

• How pain works

• Why movement is an effective approach for managing knee osteoarthritis

• How to rebuild confidence in their bodies

• Practical ways to manage pain and stay active daily

Rethink OA is available nationwide for individuals and healthcare providers. It is especially helpful for individuals navigating a diagnosis of knee osteoarthritis, offering clear, supportive guidance during the critical period before considering invasive procedures like surgery. By promoting activity, confidence, and understanding, the program may also enhance outcomes for surgical patients. It is also a trusted, evidence-based resource for clinicians and physical therapists, helping support patient engagement and outcomes alongside standard care.

To learn more or get started with Rethink OA, visit: www.rethinkoa.net

Media and partnership inquiries: hello@rethinkoa.net

About Rethink Health

Rethink Health is a digital health company dedicated to helping people rethink pain, movement, and chronic conditions through science-based education and behavior change. Its main program, Rethink Osteoarthritis, transforms rigorous research into practical tools to help individuals stay active, build confidence, and improve quality of life. The company collaborates with individuals, clinicians, and healthcare organizations to expand access to evidence-based osteoarthritis support.

Rethinking Osteoarthritis: A New Approach to Knee Pain & Movement (Stanford Research)

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