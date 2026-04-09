Upgrading Summerlin homes with high-end, custom kitchen designs—without the retail markup. White Shaker remains the #1 requested cabinet style in Las Vegas. We keep thousands in stock for immediate delivery! Skip the middleman wait times. Our dedicated in-house teams provide rapid, professional installation for our Henderson clients. 5. The Showroom Experience Voted Best Kitchen Showroom! Walk through our full-scale kitchen setups to visualize your remodel before you buy.

Voted Best in Summerlin by Yelp! Las Vegas cabinet wholesaler expands to 10 trucks, ensuring same-week delivery for luxury kitchens in Henderson and Summerlin.

Our 10-truck fleet guarantees same-week delivery. We're bringing luxury, wholesale kitchen cabinets to Summerlin and Henderson in days, completely eliminating the middleman wait.” — Thomas O

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Wholesalers Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinet Center Scales Logistics Fleet to 10 Trucks; Accelerates Service to Summerlin & HendersonLas Vegas Wholesalers Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinet Center, voted Best Kitchen Cabinets Summerlin by locals and YELP , and Top-Rated Kitchen Showroom Near Summerlin officially announces a major logistics expansion. By increasing its dedicated delivery and installation fleet to 10 fully equipped trucks, the company is effectively eliminating the "middleman delay" for homeowners across the Las Vegas Valley.Dominating the Summerlin and Henderson Remodeling MarketsThis strategic expansion is a direct response to the surging demand for modern luxury kitchen remodeling in high-income enclaves like Summerlin and the rapid residential growth in Henderson. With 10 trucks now in operation, the company guarantees same-week cabinet delivery, a timeline previously unheard of in the wholesale cabinet industry."Our goal wasn't just to sell the best cabinets in Las Vegas, but to solve the logistics bottleneck," said a spokesperson for the Center. "By controlling our own fleet of 10 trucks, we ensure that a homeowner in Summerlin or Henderson can go from design to delivery in days, not months."Wholesale Pricing Meets High-End Custom DesignWhile most wholesale providers offer limited selections, the Las Vegas Wholesalers showroom features full-scale kitchen displays that cater to diverse architectural styles. The fleet expansion supports an inventory that includes:Modern European-Style Cabinets: High-gloss and matte finishes for contemporary luxury.White Shaker Cabinets: The #1 requested style for Las Vegas residential upgrades.Performance Hardware: Standard soft-close drawers and premium structural upgrades.Full Customization: Tailored designs specifically engineered for high-end Summerlin estates.Direct-to-Public Access: The Competitive EdgeBy operating as both a cabinet warehouse and a design showroom, the company allows homeowners to bypass retail markups. The "Direct-to-Public" model, paired with the new 10-truck fleet, offers three core advantages:Immediate Availability: A massive in-stock inventory ready for the 10-truck rotation.Professional Installation: In-house teams arriving on company trucks to ensure quality control.Transparent Pricing: Wholesale rates on custom, semi-custom, and RTA options.About Las Vegas Wholesalers Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinet CenterVoted Best Kitchen Cabinets Summerlin by locals and YELP, alongside holding the title for Best Kitchen Showroom Near Summerlin Las Vegas, the company is the region’s premier destination for affordable luxury cabinetry. With a focus on speed, quality, and wholesale pricing, they serve as the primary resource for homeowners, contractors, and interior designers throughout Clark County.Contact Information:Name: Las Vegas Wholesalers Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinet CenterAddress: Las Vegas, NVPhone: (702) 462-6226Website: www.lasvegascabinetscenter.com

Kitchen Cabinets by Las Vegas Cabinet Center

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