Nomix Group to Exhibit and Speak at POSSIBLE 2026 in Miami Beach

See how Nomix Group brings together AI, creators, integrated search, and performance-driven commerce in one connected experience. Three reasons to connect with Nomix Group at POSSIBLE: Get to know our senior leadership team. Hear Todd Ulise speak about Commerce, Everywhere™ on the Innovation Stage. See your brand turned into ads in less than 3 minutes as we launch the Fanomix AI vid Meet the Nomix Group team at POSSIBLE Miami April 27-29, 2026

Nomix Group demonstrates “Commerce, Everywhere” across AI discovery, creator commerce and integrated search at the industry's leading marketing conference.

The brands showing up at POSSIBLE are already questioning whether their current channel mix is built for what's coming. That's exactly the conversation we're there to have.” — Todd Ulise, chief revenue officer, Nomix Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group , the performance commerce holding company, will exhibit and present at POSSIBLE 2026, taking place April 27-29 at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc resorts in Miami Beach.The company will appear in the Innovation Village at Eden Roc and host live demonstrations of its new Fanomix AI video content creation platform. Visitors can submit an image or a URL and watch Fanomix turn it into branded video creative in real time – a working illustration of how AI is changing the nature of creative development at scale.Todd Ulise, chief revenue officer of Nomix Group, will address the Innovation Stage at 3:20 on April 28, with a session on Commerce, Everywhere. The talk will examine how brands and publishers are restructuring their go-to-market approach as shopping intent migrates away from traditional search and into AI answer engines, creator feeds and distributed publisher environments."The brands showing up at POSSIBLE are already questioning whether their current channel mix is built for what's coming. That's exactly the conversation we're there to have,” said Ulise.At POSSIBLE, Nomix Group will be:- On the Innovation Stage: Todd Ulise presents Commerce, Everywhere, making the case for why performance marketing's next phase runs through AI discovery, social commerce and integrated search.- In the Innovation Village: Meet the Nomix Group leadership team and discuss how the Commerce, Everywhere thesis applies to your business.- At the Fanomix demo station: Input a product URL and watch AI turn it into branded video creative, on the spot.POSSIBLE draws the marketers who aren't waiting to see how things shake out. Nomix Group will be there to meet them. Whether the conversation starts on the Innovation Stage, at the demo station, or over drinks at Fontainebleau, the Nomix team is ready to get specific about what Commerce, Everywhere looks like for brands and agencies.The future of performance commerce is already in motion. Come see it live in the Innovation Village at EdenRoc. To schedule a demo or discuss how Commerce, Everywhere applies to your business please visit: http://nomix.marketing/meet-nomix-group-at-possible-2026 About Nomix GroupNomix Group is building the operating infrastructure for the Commerce Everywhere era. Founded on the thesis that shopping is no longer a destination but a layer integrated across every digital surface, Nomix brings together specialized divisions under shared data and performance intelligence: Shopnomix for intent-driven conversion, Appnomix for mobile publisher monetization, Pronomix for programmatic demand capture, Fanomix for AI-powered video and UGC, and Creatornomix for creator-led commerce at scale. Together, they give brands and publishers a single partner to capture purchase intent across channels that traditional paid search and affiliate marketing cannot reach. Nomix Group's divisions have collectively driven over $4 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. For more information visit: https://nomix.group/

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