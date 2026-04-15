Tech Founder and Attorney Josephine Peña Persaud Launches Pain Injury Law in NY

Josephine Peña Persaud | Pain Injury Law Josephine Peña Persaud | Pain Injury Law | New York Personal Injury Lawyer

Pain Injury Law is a digitally native New York personal injury law firm that takes a fresh approach to legal technology.

law firms have digitized the paperwork but kept the old business model” — Josephine Peña Persaud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York injury attorney and Latina tech entrepreneur Josephine Peña Persaud announces the launch of Pain Injury Law, a digitally native New York personal injury law firm that takes a fresh approach to legal technology.

Law firms are increasingly turning to technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to automate tasks. They talk about tech adding new capabilities and enhancing productivity—and it excels at those things.

But the efficiency gains and other improvements from legal technology are not always seen by the client.

In fact, clients may see the opposite as AI and technology create another layer of separation between them and the firm, making the attorney-client relationship feel even more impersonal and less human.

Josephine believes that, while technology is reshaping the future of law, people must remain the core of the practice.

"some law firms have digitized the paperwork but kept the old business model," says Josephine.

Under a typical version of that model, technology enables cost-cutting measures for the firm—often at the client’s expense.

A recent study found that 79% of law firms are actively using AI tools. AI saves firms nearly 200 work hours per year and results in $20 billion in total annual work savings in the U.S. legal market. Yet only 6% of firms reduced rates for AI-assisted work, while 34% raised their bills for AI-assisted work.

Josephine, whose father was injured in an accident and not given the attention he needed from the firm he hired, was inspired to build a tech-powered firm designed with plaintiffs—everyday New Yorkers—as the main focus.

She envisions tech placing clients at the center of the claims process, providing a real-time accounting of their actual case expenses and putting an end to the pricing confusion that is a common client complaint.

Through the Pain Injury Law client portal, plaintiffs can track their claim, sign documents, and message their legal team from their device, giving them more control over the claims process and making the legal experience more like how people now digitally manage much of their life: on their terms, anytime and anywhere.

Josephine spent years translating for her immigrant parents, and now, with Pain Injury Law, she hopes to translate the promises of legal tech into real solutions for her clients.

“We're at a turning point in law where people expect even something as complex as an injury claim to be simplified and accessible,” says Josephine. “Many incumbents have benefited from a closed off industry, but tech is forcing traditional gatekeeping out, and a more inclusive, transparent model is emerging.”

The boasts about legal technology being a “game changer” are true, from the firm’s perspective. But Pain Injury Law was founded on the idea that technology should change the game for the client, too. It should do more than inflate firm profits. It should also elevate the client experience. It should restore client dignity, not strip it away or put a bigger price tag on it.

Pain Injury Law aims to deliver on legal tech’s potential to benefit both the firm and the client.

Because getting injured is hard. But getting legal help doesn’t have to be.

That’s more than a founding statement. It’s a commitment to improve the way personal injury law is practiced, not just in theory, but in ways that clients can see and feel, like better communications, faster feedback, eliminating outdated administrative costs, and more personalized services.

At Pain Injury Law, clients benefit from forward-thinking technology that enhances–not replaces–the hands-on practice of law. We’re changing the game one click, one chat, one consultation, one case, and one client at a time.

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About Pain Injury Law:

Pain Injury Law is a d/b/a of Pena Persaud Law, PLLC, a modern personal injury law firm serving victims across New York State. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Office: 9052 Desarc Rd, Jamaica, NY 11417. Phone: 718-777-7246. More information at www.paininjurylaw.com.

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