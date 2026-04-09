Scalise Highlights Louisiana's Energy Leadership

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Fox and Friends to discuss his New Orleans roots, President Trump’s leadership in preventing a nuclear Iran, and Louisiana’s role in unleashing American energy.

On the success of Operation Epic Fury:

“Well, everybody for decades has wanted to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. I mean, they're proving to the world right now why you don't want that regime to have a nuclear weapon. Obviously, a lot of the top leaders don't exist anymore. But the ones that are still around, especially with the IRGC, you know, they're trying to still wreak havoc on not only the Middle East, all their neighbors. They're still shooting missiles at their neighbors, tying up the Strait of Hormuz, proving, though, every day why we need to resolve this conflict.

“President Trump's the only president who's done what, frankly, probably the last five presidents before him have heavily contemplated. How do you stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon? President Trump did it, and the whole world's a safer place, but America is— look, they chant death to America, Steve. And when they slaughtered over 30,000 of their own people, do you not think they're going to put some kind of enriched uranium on a warhead? And they've got the missile capabilities. They don't have them anymore because the President, through our great men and women in uniform, have been decimating their launching capabilities, their missile production capabilities, drones. The naval fleet is eviscerated. So there have been a lot of things that are going to reap benefits for the United States, but for the whole world for a long time to come.”

On Louisiana’s role in unleashing American energy:

“Every year, I take members of Congress out to an oil platform. Been doing this for over 15 years. So we bring a lot of members from all around the country to show them just how you produce in the deep waters of the Gulf of America. And you think about it, we're going to go to an Occidental platform today. They have eight of them out there. Each one of these is about a $3 billion privately funded asset. Today we're going to be at a platform that produces 12,000 barrels a day. America is able to produce all of our own energy, Steve, because President Trump said we're going to have smart American energy policy. So oil, natural gas produced at that facility going into the pipelines that feed America and also our allies around the world so that the Strait of Hormuz, you know, other bad countries like Iran are not a factor in how we get our energy here in America.”

On Scalise’s New Orleans roots:

“So my family came here, I was born here in the city of New Orleans... you know, everybody loves New Orleans. The culture is unbelievable. The people, the food, my gosh, no better food, music. Got to meet Fats Domino when I was a kid. I mean, you talk about some great history in this place. Of course, Louisiana Purchase in 1803 was signed right over there at the Cabildo, doubled the size of the country. Also, we could get access to the Port of New Orleans for commerce for the nation.

“...Right near the Superdome, my grandparents had a little grocery store. A lot of Italians, when they came here, they started little grocery stores, and, you know, they were not far from where the dome is today.

“...St. Louis Cathedral, this is where 21 years ago, Jennifer and I, my wife, got married here at the cathedral. A lot of great history with this building. In 1987, Pope John Paul II gave Mass here at the St. Louis Cathedral. Going through a major renovation right now, but a beautiful historic church... a lot of history here tied to this great nation that we're proud of.”

###