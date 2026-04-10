Super Lawyers Features Family Law Leader April D. Jones for Guiding Families Through Divorce, Custody & Transition

Jones Law Firm, PC April D. Jones, Founder & CEO Jones Law Firm, PC

Founder and CEO of Denver’s Jones Law Firm, PC Featured in Super Lawyers Magazine for Her Career Leading One of Colorado’s Largest Family Law Practices

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April D. Jones, Founder and CEO of Jones Law Firm , PC, has been featured in the 2026 edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The feature profile, titled " Finding the After ," examines how Jones built one of Colorado's largest family law practices over 25 years by focusing on what clients need most during divorce, child custody disputes, and other family law matters: a clear plan, experienced legal counsel, and a team that understands what is at stake when a family is in transition.Super Lawyers selects the top 5% of attorneys in each state annually through a patented, peer-influenced, research-driven evaluation process. Jones has been selected to the Super Lawyers list multiple times throughout her career.The recognition comes as Jones prepares to assume the presidency of the Colorado Bar Association in 2027, where she will lead the state's approximately 30,000-member organization. The dual recognition positions her as both a peer-recognized leader in family law and the incoming head of Colorado's legal profession.Jones Law Firm: 25 Years of Family Law Representation in ColoradoJones Law Firm, PC is a Denver-based family law firm founded in 2000 by April D. Jones. The firm represents clients across Colorado in a comprehensive range of family law matters, including divorce, contested divorce, child custody and parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance and alimony, property division, protection orders and domestic violence cases, legal separation, mediation, prenuptial agreements, post-decree modifications, court order enforcement, contempt of court proceedings, relocation disputes, paternity, fathers' rights, mothers' rights, grandparents' rights, and parental alienation cases.The firm has handled more than 4,000 cases since its founding and serves clients throughout Denver County, Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, and surrounding Colorado communities. In 2025, Jones purchased and renovated a building for the firm's expanded operations, marking 25 years of service to Colorado families.Jones Law Firm uses a team-based representation model. Attorneys, paralegals, and support staff collaborate on each case to ensure clients receive coordinated strategy, consistent communication, and the benefit of collective experience across the firm's practice areas. The firm's approach prioritizes preparation, credibility in court, and long-term outcomes over short-term tactical wins.How Jones Law Firm Approaches Divorce and Custody Cases in ColoradoColorado is a no-fault divorce state, meaning the only legal requirement to dissolve a marriage is that the relationship is irretrievably broken. While that standard is straightforward, the issues that arise during a divorce are often complex, contested, and high stakes: how parenting time is allocated, how marital property and debt are divided, whether spousal maintenance is appropriate, and how children's needs are protected.Jones Law Firm helps clients navigate each phase of the Colorado divorce and family law process. When a spouse is served with divorce papers in Colorado, they have 21 days to file a response, or 35 days if they reside out of state. The firm works with clients from that initial response through financial disclosure, temporary orders, parenting plan development, mediation, and, when necessary, contested hearings and trial. Colorado's mandatory 91-day waiting period between the filing of a petition and the issuance of a decree means that even uncontested cases require strategic planning during the interim period.For child custody matters, referred to in Colorado as "allocation of parental responsibilities," the courts evaluate parenting time and decision-making authority based on the best interests of the child. Factors include the child's relationship with each parent, each parent's willingness to support the child's relationship with the other parent, the child's adjustment to home and community, and the physical and mental health of all parties. Jones Law Firm's attorneys work to build cases that demonstrate credibility, consistency, and a focus on the child's stability, which are the factors that carry the most weight in Colorado family courts.In spousal maintenance cases, Colorado courts consider the duration of the marriage, the standard of living during the marriage, each party's income and earning capacity, and each party's financial resources including marital property distribution. The firm advises clients on both temporary and permanent maintenance, including how maintenance interacts with property division and tax implications.Property division in Colorado follows the principle of equitable distribution, which means the court divides marital property in a manner that is fair, though not necessarily equal. The firm helps clients identify, value, and protect assets including real estate, retirement accounts, business interests, and complex financial holdings.April D. Jones: Career, Credentials, and Leadership in Colorado LawApril D. Jones earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley and her Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. She is admitted to practice in both Colorado and California.Jones has practiced family law for more than 30 years. Before founding Jones Law Firm in Colorado, she practiced in the San Francisco Bay Area, building experience in civil litigation and family law. Since moving to Colorado, she has focused exclusively on family law, developing expertise across the full spectrum of divorce, custody, support, and post-decree matters.Her leadership roles in the legal profession include:Incoming President, Colorado Bar Association (2027). Jones will lead the state's approximately 30,000-member professional organization, overseeing initiatives related to bar membership, the impact of AI on legal practice, and fostering common ground in an increasingly complex professional landscape.Two-Term President, Sam Cary Bar Association. Jones has served two terms as president of Colorado's preeminent professional organization for African American attorneys, first in 2005 and again in 2021, when she led the organization through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.Colorado Supreme Court Nomination Commissioner. Appointed by Governor Bill Ritter to a six-year term, Jones participated in the evaluation and nomination of justices to the Colorado Supreme Court and the Colorado Court of Appeals. Five of the current court's justices were interviewed during her tenure.Co-Chair, U.S. District Court Advisory Committee. Appointed by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Jones co-chairs the committee that recommends candidates for the federal bench in Colorado.Board Member, UCHealth. Jones currently serves on the UCHealth Board of Directors.Former Board Member, University of Colorado Hospital Authority. Jones served on the Board of Directors for the University of Colorado Hospital Authority on the Anschutz Medical Campus through 2025.Founding Board Member, American Transplant Foundation. Jones was a founding member of the board dedicated to increasing organ donation awareness in Colorado and nationwide.Jones has been recognized by the Denver Business Journal as one of Colorado's Outstanding Women in Business for her leadership, community contributions, and impact on her organization.What Colorado Families Should Know About Divorce and CustodyWhat should I do if I have been served with divorce papers in Colorado?If you have been served with a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in Colorado, you have 21 days to file a Response with the court if you live in Colorado, or 35 days if you live out of state. Your response allows you to address your spouse's requests regarding property division, parenting time, child support, and spousal maintenance, and to present your own requests to the court. Failing to respond within the deadline can result in a default judgment, meaning the court may grant your spouse's requests without your input. Consulting with a family law attorney before filing your response is strongly recommended so that your rights and interests are protected from the outset of the case.How is child custody decided in Colorado?Colorado courts determine custody, formally called "allocation of parental responsibilities," based on the best interests of the child. The court considers the child's relationship with each parent, each parent's involvement in the child's life, each parent's willingness to encourage a relationship with the other parent, the child's adjustment to home, school, and community, and the mental and physical health of all parties. Colorado courts value consistency, documentation, and credibility from both parents. Judges rely on evidence and patterns of behavior rather than emotional arguments. An experienced family law attorney can help parents present their case in a way that aligns with how Colorado courts evaluate these factors.How long does a divorce take in Colorado?Colorado law requires a minimum 91-day waiting period between the filing of a divorce petition and the issuance of a final decree. In practice, most Colorado divorces take between six and twelve months depending on the complexity of the issues involved, whether the case is contested or uncontested, and whether the parties can reach agreements on property division, parenting time, support, and other matters. Contested cases involving significant assets, complex custody arrangements, or disputes over maintenance may take longer. During the interim period, temporary orders can protect both parties' financial interests and parenting time while the case proceeds toward resolution.What is the difference between legal separation and divorce in Colorado?In Colorado, a legal separation addresses the same issues as a divorce, including property division, parenting time, child support, and spousal maintenance, but the marriage remains legally intact. Some couples choose legal separation for religious reasons, to maintain health insurance coverage, or because they are uncertain about whether to end the marriage permanently. The legal process for separation is nearly identical to divorce, and either party can later convert a legal separation into a dissolution of marriage.How does property division work in a Colorado divorce?Colorado is an equitable distribution state, meaning the court divides marital property in a manner that is fair, though not necessarily equal. Marital property includes assets and debts acquired during the marriage, while separate property (such as assets owned before the marriage or received as gifts or inheritance) is generally excluded. The court considers factors including the contribution of each spouse to the acquisition of marital property, the value of each spouse's separate property, the economic circumstances of each spouse at the time of division, and any increases or decreases in the value of separate property during the marriage. Cases involving business interests, real estate portfolios, retirement accounts, or complex financial holdings benefit from experienced legal counsel who can identify, value, and protect these assets.About Jones Law Firm, PCJones Law Firm, PC is a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families throughout the Colorado Front Range. Founded by April D. Jones, Esq., the firm provides legal representation in divorce proceedings, child custody and parenting time disputes, spousal maintenance determinations, property and asset division, and post-decree modifications. With a team of 44 attorneys and legal professionals, Jones Law Firm, PC handles the full spectrum of family law matters — from uncontested divorces to complex, high-conflict litigation. April D. Jones, Esq. is a Colorado Super Lawyers honoree and serves as incoming President of the Colorado Bar Association. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm, PC has grown into one of the Denver metro area's established team of divorce lawyers. For more information or to schedule a free consultation visit www.DenverDivorceAttorneys.com or call (303) 799-8155.About Super LawyersSuper Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers selects the top 5% of attorneys in each state. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.###

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