Michelada Fest Chicago Returns with Free Community Day and Lineup Featuring Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Jessie Reyez, and More

Michelada Fest 2026 Poster

Now at Union Park, Michelada Fest expands to three days, featuring a free community day that supports housing initiatives across Chicago

Michelada Fest has been rooted in celebrating Chicago’s diverse Latin community that connects generations and cultures. IOur goal has always been to give Chicago a festival for us, by us.” — Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelada Fest Chicago Returns with Free Community Day and Lineup Featuring Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Jessie Reyez, and MoreNow at Union Park, Michelada Fest expands to three days, featuring a free community day that supports housing initiatives across ChicagoMichelada Fest Chicago returns with an iconic lineup covering every sound for every generation: Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Jessie Reyez, Sean Paul, and more. The festival will also highlight Chicago’s artists shaping today’s regional scene and blend the musical experience with micheladas, food, and art into a true celebration of cultura y comunidad.Michelada Fest Chicago takes place from June 26 to June 28, with each of the two stages featuring national and local acts spanning genres for every taste: pop, R&B, Mexican regional, and reggaeton. The full artists' lineup includes Latin Mafia, Jhayco, Sean Paul, Los Farmerz, Herencia de Patrones, DannyLux, Panter Belico, Dareyes de la Sierra, Ovy On The Drums, Jessie Reyez, Paloma Mami, Chuyin, Angel y Khriz, Julio Caesar, El Malo, Grupo Love Secreto, Nezza, Coronado, Eva Maria, M-DOK, and Las Vibras de Chicago.This festival is about more than just the headliners. Michelada Fest returns with an even deeper commitment to the community by offering a free-entry day on Friday, June 26. Instead of paying the entry fee, attendees will be invited to make a suggested $10 donation to La Casa Norte, which serves people facing housing insecurity.“Since 2022, Michelada Fest has been rooted in celebrating Chicago’s diverse Latin community that connects generations and cultures,” said co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “In addition to delivering an amazing musical experience, our goal has always been to give Chicago a festival for us, by us. This is why we also strive to give back through community day and feature the local artist scene.”Michelada Fest Chicago showcases community roots through partnerships with local artistic powerhouses. The festival will host an exclusive merch pop-up with Gente Fina, a Chicago and Durango-based fashion brand, and showcase art installations by Sentrock Studio. Curated by Sentido, the second stage will feature local DJs, bringing their signature open-format energy to the Michelada Fest stage.“​​Sentido was built from memory and moved by sound,” said Sentido founder Oscar Castillo. “It’s about creating spaces for Chicago where music, culture, and local businesses come together. Michelada Fest shares that same spirit, so curating the DJ lineup on this stage feels like a natural extension of what we’ve been building.”Michelada Fest will take place in Union Park (1501 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60606) on Friday, June 26, Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages with free entry for children five and under. Tickets are $89 on Saturday and Sunday, both going on general sale on Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m.Michelada Fest creates spaces for the Latino community to connect through music festivals and 5Ks in Chicago and El Paso. For more information about Michelada Fest Chicago, visit MicheFest.live and follow @MicheFestChi on Instagram and @MicheFest on TikTok.About Windy City Events ManagementWindy City Events Management is a Chicago-based independent event production company behind leading festivals and 5K runs, including Michelada Fest, Chicago House Run, and more. Powered by a passion for live music and large-scale events, WCEM creates inclusive, high-energy experiences that celebrate music, culture, and community.For more information, visit https://www.wcem.live/

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