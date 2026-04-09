JAMUL CASINO RESORT NAMED A 2026 USA TODAY TOP WORKPLACE

JAMUL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamul Casino Resort has been recognized as a 2026 USA Today Top Workplace, highlighting the Resort’s ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional environment for its team members. Guided by its purpose to improve the lives of tribal members, team members and the surrounding community, the Resort remains steadfast in strengthening its workplace culture and investing in its people.“This recognition is especially meaningful as it reflects the experience of our team members,” said Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager. “Creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported and inspired is incredibly important to us. When our team thrives, our community thrives alongside them.”At the core of the Resort’s success is its people-first philosophy, prioritizing guests and team members while fostering a positive and inclusive environment. The Resort’s commitment to workplace excellence has continued to earn employer recognition awards resulting in four consecutive years of accolades. Additional awards include the 2025 San Diego Top Workplace and Fall Culture Excellence Top Workplaces awards for woman-led organization, appreciation, employee well-being and professional development.For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news, please visit JamulCasino.com.###About Jamul Casino ResortOpened in 2016, Jamul Casino Resort is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Jamul Indian Village Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning property features nearly 1,700 slot machines, more than 50 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and multiple dining and entertainment venues.In August 2025, the property officially transitioned to Jamul Casino Resort with the debut of a new $270 million 200-room luxury hotel tower. The 16-story boutique hotel introduces expanded guest amenities, including new restaurants, retail offerings, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa and salon, and was designed to achieve AAA Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino Resort employs more than 1,500 people and is the closest casino resort to downtown San Diego, the nation’s eighth-largest city.For more information, visit www.JamulCasino.com

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