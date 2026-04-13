Manatee Coffee Brings Caribbean Delight Pods To Sam’s Club Members Across Florida

Manatee Coffee 80-ct Caribbean Delight pods Manatee Coffee Caribbean Delight Coffee Pods Manatee Coffee 80-ct Caribbean Delight pods - product shot

Florida’s ‘Coffee with a Cause’ Splashes into Sam’s Stores Statewide, with Sales Supporting Manatee Conservation Efforts

Our partnership with Sam’s Club marks an important step in Manatee Coffee’s continued retail growth throughout the state,” — Brad Gutwein, CEO of Manatee Coffee

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manatee Coffee , the original “Coffee with a Cause,” is expanding its retail footprint with the upcoming launch of its bestselling Caribbean Delight single-serve pods in most of the Sam’s Club locations across Florida. The April launch marks a significant retail milestone for the family-owned business, which has long been known for its smooth, flavorful roasts and commitment to protecting the Sunshine State’s official marine mammal, the manatee.The featured roast, Caribbean Delight, is offered in an 80-count box of single-serve pods designed for convenience and everyday brewing. The blend features notes of coconut, hazelnut, and caramel made from 100% Arabica beans, delivering a smooth, balanced cup that’s ideal for busy households and coffee lovers looking for a flavorful daily brew.“Our partnership with Sam’s Club marks an important step in Manatee Coffee’s continued retail growth throughout the state,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Manatee Coffee. “Sam's Club reaches millions of members across Florida who care deeply about what's in their cup. Bringing Caribbean Delight to their shelves is a natural next step for Manatee Coffee and one that puts our best roast in front of the audience it deserves."To date, Manatee Coffee has contributed more than $95,000 to nonprofits dedicated to the protection of manatees and their habitats. Partners include Save the Manatee Club, the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Clearwater Aquarium, Friends of Manatee Lagoon, Mote Marine Laboratory, Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and, most recently, Florida Oceanographic Society.The rollout will place Manatee Coffee on shelves in Sam’s Club warehouses throughout Florida, significantly expanding the brand’s reach with one of the nation’s leading membership retailers and helping introduce the mission-driven coffee to a whole new cohort of customers. Manatee Coffee products are also available for purchase at www.ManateeCoffee.com , Amazon, and other select retailers nationwide.ABOUT MANATEE COFFEEManatee Coffee was founded with a mission to support and protect Florida’s beloved manatees. From the start, our goal has been simple: craft delicious coffee while giving back to conservation efforts that truly make a difference. Today, Manatee Coffee continues its mission to provide high-grade, sustainably sourced coffee while aiding in improving manatee protection efforts, and each purchase helps to support manatees and their habitats. To learn more, visit https://www.manateecoffee.com/

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