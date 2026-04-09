Lori Werner of Medical Marketing Whiz to Speak on AI and Intelligent Aesthetics Marketing at The Medical Spa Show 2026

Industry expert joins panel discussion on branding, patient engagement, and data-driven strategies while exhibiting at booth 144 in Las Vegas.

I'm excited to share insights on how AI is changing medical spa marketing and connect with practice owners ready to grow” — Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , a healthcare marketing agency serving medical spa practices and anti-aging and longevity providers nationwide, announced today that founder Lori Werner will speak at The Medical Spa Show 2026 in Las Vegas. Werner will participate in a panel discussion titled "Intelligent Aesthetics: Branding, Patient Engagement, Marketing Strategies and AI" on Friday, April 11, 2026, from 1:40 PM to 2:40 PM PT in the Avignon room.The Medical Spa Show brings together thousands of aesthetic medicine professionals each year for education, networking, and discovery of the latest industry innovations. This year's event provides a timely platform to discuss how artificial intelligence and data-driven approaches are reshaping how medical spas connect with patients and grow their practices.Werner will join fellow panelists Molly Bailey, Sam Peek, and Jared Rohrer for an in-depth exploration of the intersection between aesthetics and intelligent marketing. The session will address how medical spa owners and marketing professionals can build compelling brands, engage patients more effectively, and implement marketing strategies informed by real data and measurable outcomes.The panel discussion will also cover practical applications of artificial intelligence in medical spa marketing. Topics include optimizing marketing campaigns through AI-powered tools, personalizing patient outreach at scale, and measuring return on investment with greater precision. Attendees will leave with actionable insights they can implement immediately to strengthen their competitive position in an increasingly crowded marketplace.In addition to the speaking engagement, Medical Marketing Whiz will maintain an exhibit presence throughout the show at booth 144. Attendees are invited to stop by to learn more about the agency's approach to healthcare marketing and discuss strategies tailored to their specific practice goals."I'm excited to share insights on how AI is changing medical spa marketing and connect with practice owners ready to grow," said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz.The timing of this panel reflects growing interest among aesthetic practices in leveraging technology to improve marketing effectiveness. As patient acquisition costs continue to rise and digital platforms evolve rapidly, medical spas are seeking smarter approaches to reaching and retaining their ideal patients. The combination of traditional marketing fundamentals with emerging AI capabilities represents a significant opportunity for practices willing to adapt.Medical Marketing Whiz has established itself as a resource for medical spas and healthcare practices seeking strategic marketing guidance. The agency works with clients to develop comprehensive marketing plans that align with practice goals while maintaining compliance with healthcare advertising standards. From brand development to digital campaign management, the team focuses on sustainable growth strategies that build long-term patient relationships.Werner founded Medical Marketing Whiz with a mission to help healthcare businesses communicate their value effectively and ethically. Her approach emphasizes understanding each practice's unique strengths and connecting them with patients who will benefit most from their services.

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