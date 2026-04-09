4Kira4Moms Announces Melanie Fiona to Headline Black Maternal Health Week Block Party, Pampers Joins as Diamond Sponsor

With our partners, the City of Atlanta, Mayor Dickens’ Office, OCS, our Diamond Sponsor, Pampers, and leaders like Rep. Lauren Underwood joining us, we're working to end preventable maternal deaths.” — Gabrielle “Gabby” Albert, Executive Director of 4Kira4Moms

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Kira4Moms proudly announces the activities and guests for the 4th Annual Black Maternal Health Week Block Party, taking place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in partnership with the City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office, and the Office of Constituent Services.This year’s highly anticipated event will feature a live performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Melanie Fiona and will be co-hosted by Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. The event will also include national leaders, celebrity talent, and community advocates, including Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Co-Chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus.The event is presented with the support of Pampers, a Procter & Gamble brand, as a Diamond Sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to improving outcomes for moms and babies.As 4Kira4Moms’ signature “infotainment” experience, the Block Party brings together families, healthcare professionals, advocates, and community partners for a powerful day of education, activation, and celebration that culminates in a live concert experience centered on joy, healing, and community.“This is more than an event; it’s a movement,” said Gabrielle “Gabby” Albert, Executive Director of 4Kira4Moms. “With the partnership of the City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens’ Office, and the Office of Constituent Services, the support of Pampers as our Diamond Sponsor, and leaders like Congresswoman Lauren Underwood joining us, we are creating space for joy, awareness, and action as we work toward ending preventable maternal deaths.”The 2026 Block Party marks the 10-year commemoration of Kira Johnson’s passing, honoring her legacy while celebrating Black birth, family, and community.“This Block Party during Black Maternal Health Week is more than a tribute to Kira; it’s a powerful expression of what we’re fighting for,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms. “Together, we are uplifting Black birthing joy, restoring hope in our communities, and building a future where Black mothers are not only heard, but protected and valued at every stage of care. A decade later, Kira’s legacy lives on through our deepened commitment, and we will continue to educate, advocate, and legislate for the policies that ensure real, lasting change.”PAMPERS NAMED DIAMOND SPONSOR4Kira4Moms is proud to welcome Pampers as a Diamond Sponsor, the highest level of partnership for the Block Party. Through this partnership, Pampers will play a leading role in supporting families and enhancing the event experience through on-site activations, brand engagement, and community-centered programming.EVENT PROGRAMMING WILL INCLUDE:• Live concert performance by Melanie Fiona• The Dad Games• Move4Moms Yoga and wellness experiences• 4Kira4Dads Paternal Centers of Excellence activations• Swaddle & Diaper Changing Contest, sponsored by Pampers• Community resource fair• Music and line dancing• Food trucks and vendors• Raffles and prizes• Free onsite health services• Maternal care packages for mothers, caregivers, and babiesJoining the excitement of The Dad Games will be former NFL players Aaron Ross, Ovie Mughelli, and Earl Charles. Actor and activist Lamman Rucker, founder of The Black Gents, will also be in attendance, mobilizing volunteers and supporting community engagement throughout the day.EVENT DETAILSDate: Saturday, April 11, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.10:00 Move for Moms Begins11:00 Opening Remarks from Charles Johnson and Gabby AlbertLocation: MLK Recreation Center & Selena S. Butler Park, Atlanta, GARegistration: Get your free tickets here Let HERide take you to the Block Party. HERide is Atlanta’s first women-focused ridesharing platform designed to improve safety and expand economic opportunities for women. Attendees can receive 15% off rides using code 4Kira4Moms in the HERide app.4Kira4Moms is also proud to partner with The Bump to launch the 4Kira4Moms Community Impact Registry. This initiative will be announced live at the event by Charles Johnson and Jen Hayes Lee, Head of Marketing and Content at The Bump, and is supported by a $10,000 donation and broader community engagement effort. The Bump will also provide gifts for Move4Moms participants and prizes for The Dad Games.The 2026 Black Maternal Health Week Block Party is presented by the City of Atlanta, 4Kira4Moms, and The Dad Games and supported by the following sponsors:Diamond Sponsor: PampersPlatinum Sponsors: The Bump, NFLPA, Piedmont, Bennett ThrasherFor more information, visit www.4Kira4Moms.com ABOUT 4KIRA4MOMS4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care.

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