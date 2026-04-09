Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd, and the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Crédit Agricole S.A., Paris, France, and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Paris, France

Cease and Desist Order dated October 19, 2015

Terminated March 25, 2026

Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd, Taipei, Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Chicago Branch, Chicago, Illinois, and Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Silicon Vally Branch, San Jose, California

Cease and Desist Order dated January 17, 2018

Terminated March 25, 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated May 1, 2018

Terminated March 25, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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