Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd, and the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
April 09, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd, and the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Crédit Agricole S.A., Paris, France, and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Paris, France
Cease and Desist Order dated October 19, 2015
Terminated March 25, 2026
Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd, Taipei, Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Chicago Branch, Chicago, Illinois, and Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Silicon Vally Branch, San Jose, California
Cease and Desist Order dated January 17, 2018
Terminated March 25, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated May 1, 2018
Terminated March 25, 2026
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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