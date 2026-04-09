ACCLAIMED FILMMAKER MATTY RICH RETURNS WITH AWARD-WINNING CRIME DRAMA, BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD

Award-winning director Matty Rich is excited to announce the limited theatrical release of his highly buzzed crime drama, BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD.

Indie Film, BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD By Award-Winning Director Matty Rich Set for Limited Theatrical Run in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary filmmaker Matty Rich , widely recognized for redefining independent Black cinema, is excited to announce the limited theatrical release of his buzzed crime drama, BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD. The film runs April 10–16, 2026 at the Laemmle Noho 7 Theater in North Hollywood, Calif. with four daily showings and exclusive Q & A sessions, following the 7:20 p.m. weekend shows.BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD | Q & A schedule of featured hosts | 7:30 p.m. PT except where noted• Friday April 10, 2026 – Emmy-nominated actress/comedian Kym Whitley;• Saturday, April 11, 2026 – multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Shep Crawford;• Sunday, April 12, 2026 -- actress and KBLA Talk 1580 radio personality Dr. Shalonda “Sunshine” Crawford, after 5:30 p.m. PT show;• Monday, April 13, 2026 -- KJLH radio personality/actress Tammi Mac; and• Thursday, April 16, 2026 – cast member Rhonda Morman.Originally conceived as a short film, BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD gained early momentum after winning the Audience Award at the 2023 Essence Film Festival, prompting Rich to expand the project into a full-length feature, now poised to reach broader audiences.Set in Brooklyn in the 1930s, BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD is a gripping crime drama layered with a deeply human love story at its core. The film explores how systemic racism and manipulation contributed to the grooming of young Black men into organized crime—while also tracing the emotional bonds that challenge, complicate, and ultimately humanize that world. BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD delivers a layered cinematic experience—where crime and consequence intersect with love and identity, creating a powerful and emotional story.Written and directed by Rich, he also leads an ensemble cast, starring Frank Stallone, a Grammy and Golden Globe nominated actor and artist as well as the Rhonda Morman, Thomas Copeland Jr., George V Andreakos and Dr. Shalonda “Sunshine” Crawford.For ticket information, visit : https://www.laemmle.com/film/birth-black-underworld BIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD | 88 minutes runtime | Movie SynopsisBIRTH OF THE BLACK UNDERWORLD is a gripping drama, set in New York during the 1930s, that takes viewers on a fascinating journey into the makings of the Black underworld and the evolving mindsets of a pack of young, would-be gangsters tied to the mafia. The group is led by Satterfield Jackson (Matty Rich), an orphan taken in by respected Italian mobster Marco Ricci (Frank Stallone), who has ties to both the Italian and Jewish mafias. Marco and Satterfield develop a father-son bond -- and like any father would do -- Ricci grooms Satterfield for the real world: The Underworld.ABOUT MATTY RICHA pioneering voice in independent filmmaking, Matty Rich made history at just 19 years old with his groundbreaking debut STRAIGHT OUT OF BROOKLYN, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Mentored by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme, Rich quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most compelling storytellers.His debut went on to earn multiple honors, including the Independent Spirit Award, NAACP Image Award, and recognition from the Producers Guild. He was later inducted into the Directors Guild of America by icons Sidney Poitier and Bill Duke. Rich continued his impact with films like THE INKWELL, now considered a cult classic, and has developed projects for HBO, Warner Bros., and Showtime—including work involving Whitney Houston. In 2016, Rich became an author with his first book “Bev” published by Simon & Schuster.Today, Rich serves as a screenwriting faculty member at the American Film Institute (AFI), mentoring emerging storytellers while continuing to develop impactful film and television projects.###

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