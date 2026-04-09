Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'Doing Good and Doing Well' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Doing Good and Doing Well ” by Michael L. Kaufman has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the BookHelping professionals of all types are everyday heroes who routinely and selflessly improve the lives of others. But they often don’t believe or realize that they also form a valuable pool of future leaders—that their specific characteristics, distinct aptitudes, and servant leader’s mindset not only prepare them, but already uncommonly equip them, to rise to the highest tiers of their organization’s leadership structure.You don’t have to be either someone who does good in the world for others or someone who makes a good living running a company or managing others. You can be both—you can remain committed to the greater good of society and still lead a for-profit or nonprofit organization or become a successful entrepreneur. You can simultaneously activate your right-brain and left-brain faculties, apply your honed service-oriented side and your business-savvy side.How does the author know this can be done? Because he did it himself! Sharing lessons learned over a 30-year career and featuring plentiful anecdotes to illustrate the pointed discussions and central themes, this book aims to inspire helpers to exercise the power they already possess and encourage them to travel a fruitful and fulfilling path to professional development and organizational leadership.“A remarkable book [that] offers a fresh perspective on leadership through a collection of captivating personal stories that provide valuable lessons and inspiration. Each narrative brings the principles of leadership to life, enabling readers to connect with the experience and the challenges faced by the author and the other individuals in the book.”— Amanda Semetko, SLP.D., CCC-SLP, Director of Clinical Affairs, TalkPath Live“An empowering, brilliant, and genuine treasure that is a must-have on your syllabus and a must-read for any helper who truly wants to be the change that makes a difference. After reading this book, whether you’re a student, an intern, or a seasoned professional, you will be so inspired to step into your purpose with integrity and live the life of your dreams.”— Donna Marie Simon, MSW, LCSW, BCBA, CEO, Step by Step Behavioral Therapy“A fresh and much-needed guidebook on how to turn one’s passion for helping others into an opportunity to help many people instead of just a few. The world needs a lot more social entrepreneurs who are willing to take the bold step of combining their caring hearts with the power of the free market. These two things are often assumed to be mutually exclusive, but Mike’s career and the information in this book prove that they can be combined with great success. It is full of wisdom earned the hard way and fills an information gap for like-minded social entrepreneurs.”— Mark Claypool, President and CEO, Galileo Education Inc.“In a world with enough leaders who manage with laser-sharp focus on the bottom line, kindness, empathy, and compassion are often left at the bottom of the corporate ladder. This guide lights a practical and noble path for the heart to find its way to the top, and stay there.”— Pia Stanard, PhD, LP, Psychologist & Owner, Midcoast Family Wellness Center“An inspiring exhortation to those in the helping professions so inclined to use their innate abilities and natural tendencies to provide exactly the kind of leadership service organizations of all kinds, for-profit and non-profit, need for today’s complex and challenging world.”— Robert Puopolo, Partner, Epic Partners, LLCAbout the AuthorMichael Kaufman, MSW, PhD, has the heart of a helping professional and the head of a business executive. He rose from being a social work intern to CEO of one of the largest private education companies in the country. He currently runs the special education management and consulting company he founded, dedicated to effecting positive societal change and improving the future prospects of K–12+ students with exceptional needs.About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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