QOC Innovations Powers Complex Odoo Upgrade for CURE International’s Global Hospital Network

QOC Innovations powers Odoo transformation for CURE International, streamlining global hospital operations and surgical supply delivery.

Partnering with QOC Innovations has helped streamline operations so our teams spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on delivering critical surgical care to children in need.” — Steve Glover, CURE Odoo Project Lead

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QOC Innovations, an Odoo Gold Partner specializing in complex ERP implementations, has partnered with CURE International to deliver a comprehensive Odoo redesign and version upgrade across CURE’s Michigan headquarters and eight hospital sites in Africa and the Philippines. CURE’s mission to provide life-changing surgeries to children with treatable disabilities depends on precise, efficient systems, including timely shipment of hospital supply containers, distribution of medications and surgical supplies, and management of inventory across multiple currencies worldwide. Their existing ERP setup had become a bottleneck, limiting visibility into inventory, accounting, and distribution workflows that are critical for ensuring the right medical supplies reach the right surgical teams on time.QOC Innovations is currently working closely with CURE to tailor Odoo to the organization’s unique operational needs, including:-Streamlining Surgical Kit Distribution: QOC is designing processes to efficiently ship customized surgical kits from Michigan to hospitals worldwide, with real-time visibility to existing inventory levels to optimize inventory costs.-Enhancing Inventory & Multi-Currency Management: In-transit inventory tracking and multi-currency handling will provide CURE with real-time visibility across all sites.-Automating Complex Processes: Manual tasks, such as salary and payment tracking and expense reimbursements, are being integrated into Odoo to reduce errors and save time.-Optimizing Base Odoo Use: Customizations are being consolidated back to base Odoo to unlock more out-of-the-box functionality and simplify long-term maintenance."Partnering with QOC Innovations is helping us streamline our operations so our teams can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on delivering critical surgical care to children in need," said Steve Glover, CURE Odoo project lead. "The improvements in inventory management, kit distribution, and process automation that QOC is helping us implement will create significant time and labor efficiencies across our global operations."“All eight hospital sites, along with CURE’s Michigan headquarters, are currently being tested to ensure readiness for the June go-live,” said Dennis Gammon, Head of Delivery at QOC Innovations. “This project demonstrates QOC’s ability to deliver tailored solutions for organizations with complex, global operations, while effectively leveraging base Odoo.”The June go-live for this project will mark a major step forward in CURE’s mission to provide life-changing surgical care to children worldwide, with QOC Innovations helping to make it possible.“To date, we’ve been very pleased by the expertise QOC has brought to this project,” commented Kevin de Smidt, Chief Technology Officer at CURE. “The QOC team has understood our complex accounting and logistical needs and found creative ways to map many of them to base Odoo, with some prudent customization. We’re confident the upgraded and redesigned system will serve us far better and ensure easier Odoo version upgrades moving forward.”About QOC InnovationsQOC Innovations is an Odoo Gold Partner and trusted provider of ERP solutions with deep expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and complex multi-site operations. QOC has successfully partnered with over 180 organizations to implement Odoo, helping them streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. For more information, visit qocinnovations.com About CURE InternationalCURE International is a global Christian nonprofit organization that operates a network of eight charitable children’s hospitals in Africa and the Philippines, providing life-changing surgical care to children with disabilities, regardless of their background. Specializing in pediatric orthopedics, neurosurgery, and reconstructive plastic surgery, CURE treats conditions such as clubfoot, hydrocephalus, and cleft lip at no cost to families in need. Their hospitals serve children from more than 24 additional countries, ensuring access to critical healthcare for those who need it most. To learn more and contribute to their cause, visit cure.org.

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