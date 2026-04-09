Shearwater Global Capital Joins Bay Point Advisors to Build Aviation Finance Vertical

Chris Miller and the Shearwater team bring 12 years of specialized aviation lending expertise to Bay Point’s expanding private credit platform.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Point Advisors has announced that Chris Miller , founder of Shearwater Global Capital, and his professional team are joining Bay Point to establish a dedicated aviation finance vertical. The move formalizes a lending partnership that has been in place for more than eight years and adds a specialized asset class to Bay Point’s growing portfolio of niche private credit strategies.Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Bay Point specializes in asset-backed lending in niche markets that traditional lenders typically avoid. Its existing verticals include real estate, private marine vessels, litigation finance, and loans collateralized by limited partnership interests. Private aviation finance is a natural fit within this framework, sharing many of the same borrower characteristics: high-value hard assets, non-traditional credit profiles, and a need for flexible, relationship-driven capital.A PARTNERSHIP YEARS IN THE MAKINGBay Point’s relationship with Miller predates this formal arrangement. The firm first entered private business aviation by co-investing in deals that Shearwater originated. That track record gave both sides the confidence to take the next step.“We have been working together for more than eight years now and have been discussing a formal relationship for about five years,” said Miller. “Bay Point has been one of my bigger financing partners since the start. They have access to broader pools of capital, so we will be able to offer a more competitive cost of capital while still doing pure asset-based deals.”Miller began his career in aviation as an F/A-18 Hornet pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later moved into finance, joining Guggenheim Partners’ Business Aircraft Investment Group — subsequently acquired by Stonebriar Commercial Finance, now Eldridge Capital — before founding Shearwater in 2014.“We’ve done a lot of deals with Chris and finally decided it’s best to get together,” said Charles Andros, President and CIO of Bay Point. “Chris has spent 12 years building the relationships, the deal flow, and the track record. We are excited to add him to the Bay Point team.”INVESTMENT STRATEGYThe combined platform will target borrowers who fall outside conventional bank lending criteria — the same profile Bay Point already serves across its other asset classes. Miller notes that significant cross-selling opportunity exists between aviation and Bay Point’s existing real estate and marine borrower base.Shearwater will maintain its global lending footprint while expanding its U.S. competitiveness through Bay Point’s broader capital base. The team intends to pursue a diversified aviation portfolio — including aviation real estate, special mission aircraft, older aircraft, and pre-delivery or construction financings.“We are opportunistic in the aviation space. We will look at aviation real estate, special mission aircraft, and older aircraft. We want to have a balanced portfolio — not aircraft of just one type,” said Miller.MARKET CONTEXTThe announcement comes amid a period of macroeconomic uncertainty. Leadership at Bay Point sees near-term volatility as consistent with the firm’s opportunistic mandate.“There are a lot of things happening right now — a new Fed governor expected this summer, ongoing geopolitical tensions driving inflationary pressure, and the rise of AI creating employment uncertainty across the global economy. The next six to nine months will be uncertain, but uncertainty also brings opportunities,” said [Andros, Bay Point].About Bay Point AdvisorsBay Point Advisors is an Atlanta-based private credit firm specializing in asset-backed lending across niche markets underserved by traditional lenders. Its verticals include real estate, private marine vessels, litigation finance, limited partnership interest-backed loans, and now private aviation finance.About Shearwater Global CapitalFounded in 2014 by Chris Miller, Shearwater Global Capital is a specialist aviation lender providing asset-based financing to borrowers globally. The firm focuses on non-bank clients across commercial and private aviation, with deep expertise in pre-delivery financings, special mission aircraft, and older-vintage assets.Media Contact: Chris Miller | Managing Director - Aviation | chrismiller@baypointadvisors.com | +1 (312) 480-8132

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