Professor Ying Zhang Appointed President as Founder Dr. Marcalee Alexander Steps into New Role

I am deeply honored to take on the presidency. I look forward to continuing this vital work to advance global health equity in the face of climate change.” — Prof. Ying Zhang

DELRAY BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate Health Society Announces Leadership Transition: Professor Ying Zhang Appointed President as Founder Dr. Marcalee Alexander Steps into New Role

After One Year as Founding President, Dr. Marcalee Alexander Passes the Baton to Prof. Ying Zhang of the University of Sydney; Dr. Alexander Continues as Past President and Chair of the Sustain Our Abilities Committee

The Climate Health Society today announced a significant leadership milestone: after one year as Founding President, Dr. Marcalee Alexander is transitioning to Past-President and to her continuing role as Chair of the Sustain our Abilities Committee of the Climate Health Society. Sustain Our Abilities, founded by Dr. Alexander in 2019, now operates as a committee within the Climate Health Society, reflecting the organization’s growth and expanded mission at the intersection of health care disparities, disability, health, and climate change. Succeeding her as President is Prof. Ying Zhang, an internationally recognized climate and health leader based in New South Wales, Australia.

Incoming President: Prof. Ying Zhang

Prof. Ying Zhang is a Professor of Global Health and Climate Change at the School of Public Health, University of Sydney, and a Fellow of the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology. A member of the Editorial Board of The Journal of Climate Change and Health, Prof. Zhang co-chairs the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change Oceania Centre and leads the Sydney Sustainability, Climate and Health Collaboration.

Prof. Zhang also serves as the inaugural Director of the Global Consortium of Climate and Health Education (GCCHE) Western Pacific Network, a role that underscores her dedication to building climate health capacity across the Western Pacific region. In addition to her duties as President, she serves as Chair of the Bylaws Committee. Her leadership brings an important international dimension to the Climate Health Society, strengthening its global reach and partnerships.

“I am deeply honored to take on the presidency of the Climate Health Society. Dr. Alexander has built an extraordinary foundation, and I look forward to continuing this vital work to advance global health equity in the face of climate change, together with our new leadership team and the Society’s diverse and dedicated members.”

-Prof. Ying Zhang, President & Chair of Bylaws Committee, Climate Health Society

Founding Legacy: Dr. Marcalee Alexander

Dr. Marcalee Alexander is a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician based in Florida who founded the Climate Health Society and served as its inaugural President. During her tenure, she spearheaded the Climate Health 2023 conference, completed the Green Route Aiding Healthy Adaptation and Mitigation in 2024 to champion active transportation, and launched The Journal of Climate Change and Health as its founding Editor-in-Chief. She also authored the textbook Climate Change and Disability: A Collaborative Approach to a Sustainable, Inclusive Future for All, with proceeds supporting the Climate Health Society. Dr. Alexander additionally serves as Affiliate Faculty at the Climate and Health Program at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to found the Climate Health Society and lead it through its first year. I am confident that under Prof. Zhang’s exceptional leadership the Society will continue to grow its global impact. I remain deeply committed to this mission in my role as Chair of the Sustain Our Abilities Committee and look forward to all that we will achieve together.”

-Dr. Marcalee Alexander, Founder & Past President, Climate Health Society; Chair, Sustain Our Abilities Committee

About the Climate Health Society

The Climate Health Society is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary collaboration in research, education, and innovation across all disciplines, sectors, and industries working on climate change and global health. We seek bridge building to advance the prevention and treatment of health risks from climate change, harmful environmental exposures, and ecological degradation while promoting strategies to enhance resilience and quality of life. The climate-health crisis is a challenge that no single profession can solve alone—but together, we can. By uniting medical professionals, climate scientists, sustainability experts, researchers, and many other interested professionals, we can unlock the full range of knowledge needed to create solutions that are evidence-based, clinically effective, economically viable, and scalable. Climate Health Society invites all professionals working at the intersection of climate and health to join our community.

www.climatehealthsociety.org

The Journal of Climate Change and Health is the official journal of the Climate Health Society.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/the-journal-of-climate-change-and-health

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