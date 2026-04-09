Bio Shield Tech Acquired by Texas-Based Private Investor; Alta Towers Advisors Advises on Full Sale

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Towers Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Bio Shield Tech, a U.S.-based distributor of antimicrobial products, to a Texas-based private investor. Alta Towers Advisors served as M&A advisor to Bio Shield Tech in the transaction, which closed on March 31, 2026.Headquartered in Florida, Bio Shield Tech has built a strong reputation as a trusted distributor of antimicrobial solutions, including ATP testing equipment and antimicrobial coatings. The company serves a diverse customer base seeking to improve sanitation, safety, and compliance across healthcare, commercial, and institutional environments.The acquisition represents a meaningful transition for both the business and its founder, Jeff Drucker, who is retiring after more than 40 years of building and leading businesses.“We are grateful for the guidance and execution delivered by Alta Towers Advisors throughout this process,” said Jeff Drucker. “The Alta Team demonstrated professionalism, persistence, and strategic insight at every stage. Alta was instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome. I’m excited for this next chapter of life. I feel like God has led me to Alta Towers Advisors and guided this transaction. It’s all part of a giant puzzle He’s putting together.”The buyer, a Texas-based private investor, intends to relocate the company’s headquarters to Texas and pursue an accelerated growth strategy. Post-closing, the focus will be on expanding sales channels and scaling the antimicrobial coatings segment, building on Bio Shield Tech’s established platform and strong market demand. The buyer is committed to honoring the legacy Jeff Drucker built by maintaining the same white-glove customer service and attention to detail that has defined Bio Shield Tech for more than 20 years. Andrei Duta , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alta Towers Advisors, commented:“Bio Shield Tech represents a durable platform in a growing sector where performance, reliability, and trust are mission-critical. It was a privilege to work alongside Jeff and help steward this transition. We are excited about the company’s next chapter and the growth opportunities ahead under new ownership. This transaction is a reflection of alignment, disciplined execution, and strong collaboration across all parties.”Alta also recognizes the contribution of The Vant Group, the buy-side advisor. Their team operated with professionalism throughout the process and contributed to a smooth and successful closing.About Alta Towers AdvisorsAlta Towers Advisors is a boutique M&A advisory firm delivering investment banking-level expertise through a highly personalized and relational approach. The firm specializes in advising business owners on sell-side transactions, capital raises, and strategic initiatives across a broad range of industries. In addition, Alta executes buy-side mandates for private equity groups and investors by identifying acquisition targets and facilitating strategic introductions.Alta is committed to excellence in execution, alignment of interests, and long-term value creation for its clients. As part of its mission, Alta donates 10% of its revenue to His Little Ones , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting vulnerable and orphaned children around the world.To learn more about Alta Towers Advisors, visit www.altatowersadvisors.com To learn more about His Little Ones, visit www.hislittleones.org

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