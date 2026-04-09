Austin Clinic Uses Accelerated Immunotherapy Approach to Reduce Allergy Treatment Time to Eight Weeks

Amidst one of the worst allergy seasons in years, Austinites are finding allergy relief in a way that reduces treatment time from 5 years to about 8 weeks

Immunotherapy changes how the immune system reacts to allergens, yet less than 2% of allergy sufferers receive it. That gap is due to lack of awareness, not lack of effectiveness.” — Dr. Chris Thompson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of Allergy Sufferers Only Suppress Symptoms — An Austin Clinic Shows a Faster Way to Treat the Root CauseFor millions of Americans, allergy care has meant managing symptoms day after day with medications that may provide temporary relief but do not address the underlying cause. Physicians at an Austin-based allergy practice say this approach leaves many patients unaware of immune-based treatments that can offer longer-lasting benefit—often in a fraction of the time.Since 2019, Aspire Allergy & Sinus has treated close to 4,000 patients using a specialized form of allergen immunotherapy that retrains the immune system through just three injections over eight weeks. The clinic’s experience represents one of the largest real-world uses of this accelerated approach in the World.“Most people think their only option is to control symptoms with pills indefinitely,” said Christopher Thompson, MD , allergy specialist and founder of Aspire Allergy & Sinus. “But immunotherapy is fundamentally different. It targets the immune system itself. What’s changed is how efficiently we can now deliver that therapy for the right patients.”A Faster Approach to ImmunotherapyThe treatment, known clinically as intralymphatic immunotherapy (ILIT) and offered by Aspire as ExACT Immunoplasty ℠, delivers small, personalized doses of allergens directly into a lymph node using ultrasound guidance. This targeted delivery allows the immune system to recognize allergens as non-threatening far more rapidly than traditional methods.Traditional allergy shots and drops—used for more than a century—also rely on lymphatic processing, but only a small fraction of the administered allergen reaches the lymph nodes. As a result, years of weekly or biweekly treatments are typically required. ExACT Immunoplasty℠ condenses that process into three treatments over eight weeks, while still aiming to achieve long-term immune tolerance.According to Aspire’s internal data, more than 70 percent of patients report meaningful improvement in allergy symptoms, with many reducing or eliminating their reliance on daily allergy medications.A Widespread, Under-Addressed ConditionAllergic rhinitis affects more than 50 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While medications such as antihistamines can help manage daily symptoms, they do not modify the immune response that drives allergic disease.“Immunotherapy is the only treatment shown to change how the immune system reacts to allergens,” Dr. Thompson said. “Yet fewer than two percent of allergy sufferers ever receive it. That gap is largely due to lack of awareness—not lack of effectiveness.”Not for Everyone, But Transformative for SomePhysicians at Aspire emphasize that accelerated immunotherapy is not a universal solution and requires appropriate allergy testing and medical evaluation.“We focus our treatment efforts on airborne allergies, not food allergies or stinging insect allergies,” Dr. Thompson added. “But for patients with environmental allergies who struggle with inadequate symptom control or side effects from daily medications, this approach can be life-changing.”Growing Interest as Awareness IncreasesAspire reports growing interest from patients seeking alternatives to long-term medication use and prolonged treatment schedules. The clinic believes broader public education—not promotion—is the key to improving access to immune-based allergy care.“Once patients understand the difference between suppressing symptoms and retraining the immune system, they ask a very different set of questions,” said Dr. Thompson. “That’s when meaningful conversations about long-term health begin.”QUICK FACTS: ExACT Immunoplasty℠Patients Treated: 3,763 since 2019Timeframe: Three injections over eight weeksReported Results: 70%+ meaningful improvementApproach: Intralymphatic immunotherapy (ILIT)Best For: Environmental / airborne allergiesProvider: Aspire Allergy & Sinus, physician-led multi-state practice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.