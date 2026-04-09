Landmarks Worldwide Light Up Blue for World Parkinson’s Day in Global 'Spark the Night' Movement

Team AbbVie Japan

This Saturday night, when you see blue, think Parkinson’s.

When the world lights up blue, it sends a powerful message — Parkinson’s deserves attention, urgency, and action. Every light helps raise awareness and push us closer to a cure.” — Larry Gifford, President & Co-Founder, PD Avengers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Niagara Falls to Johannesburg, iconic landmarks across the globe will glow blue for Spark the Night , a global movement marking World Parkinson’s Day and raising awareness for the more than 12 million people living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide.Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological disease in the world, and Spark the Night shines a global spotlight on the urgent need for better treatments, improved care, and ultimately a cure.This Saturday night, when you see blue, think Parkinson’s.Spark the Night, sponsored by AbbVie, is organized by PD Avengers — the Global Alliance to End Parkinson’s Disease — and unites cities, communities, and individuals across continents to drive awareness and urgency. This year’s campaign includes iconic landmarks, bridges, stadiums, and civic spaces worldwide — alongside Sparklets Worldwide, where individuals light homes, offices, and neighborhoods in blue, and the global Sit-to-Stand Challenge , encouraging participation around the world.Iconic Global Landmarks ConfirmedSelected highlights include:NORTH AMERICA Niagara Falls — Canada / USA CN Tower — Toronto, Canada One World Trade Center — New York City, USA Canada Place Sails & Olympic Cauldron — Vancouver, Canada Angel of Independence — Mexico City, Mexico AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas, USAEUROPE Spinnaker Tower — Portsmouth, United Kingdom Estadio de San Mamés — Bilbao, Spain Plaza de Cibeles — Madrid, SpainAFRICA Constitutional Hill — Johannesburg, South AfricaOCEANIA Adelaide Oval — Adelaide, Australia Story Bridge — Brisbane, AustraliaThese locations represent just a portion of hundreds of landmarks and communities across more than 20 countries participating in Spark the Night 2026.A Global Movement — Big Lights and SmallIn addition to landmark illuminations, Sparklets Worldwide invite individuals and communities to light homes, offices, and neighborhoods in blue — creating a global wave of awareness and solidarity.The Sit-to-Stand Challenge also invites people around the world to stand up for Parkinson’s awareness. A simple movement — standing from a chair — can become difficult for people living with Parkinson’s, making the challenge both symbolic and accessible worldwide.Learn more:Why Blue?Lighting landmarks in blue symbolizes communities around the world coming together to support those living with Parkinson’s and push for progress. Blue reflects hope — hope for better treatments, improved quality of life, and ultimately a cure. Illuminating iconic landmarks inblue draws attention, sparks conversation, and helps educate the public about Parkinson’s. Together, these blue lights send a powerful message: Parkinson’s deserves global attention, urgency, and action.High-resolution images for media and partners are available here:About PD AvengersPD Avengers is a global alliance of people with Parkinson’s, care partners, scientists, clinicians,and advocates working together to end Parkinson’s disease.Learn more: www.pdavengers.com About AbbVie in Parkinson’sAbbVie is transforming Parkinson’s disease care and is dedicated to delivering better outcomes today while elevating the standard of care for tomorrow. AbbVie supports people living with Parkinson’s disease as they navigate a range of physical, mental, and emotional experiences that impact their social identity and independence. AbbVie is committed to developing solutions to make a meaningful difference in their lives and help maintain their sense of self. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, AbbVie cultivates strong collaborations to deliver therapies, education, and resources that help preserve personhood. As the company works to shift the paradigm in Parkinson’s disease care, AbbVie is exploring all stages of development to find novel therapeutics that go beyond symptom management. For more information about AbbVie in Parkinson’s, please visit www.abbvie.com

Dr. Okun and Dr. Dorsey support Spark the Night

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