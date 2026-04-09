1,000 Healthcare Workers and Allies Head to Washington to Demand Congressional Action to Prevent Genocide

Join 1000 white coats in DC

On April 15, 1,000 healthcare workers, students, researchers, union members, and allies will gather in Washington, D.C. for national advocacy action.

As healthcare workers, we recognize patterns before catastrophe deepens. We don’t wait for collapse before intervening. We act when warning signs are clear. That same duty applies here.” — Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle Co-Founder of DAG

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timed during Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, participants will head to Capitol Hill for coordinated congressional meetings and a 10:30 AM press conference, calling on lawmakers to take urgent action to end U.S. complicity in genocide, mass atrocity, and the systematic destruction of civilian life and healthcare systems.Drawing on their frontline expertise, healthcare workers will urge elected officials to act on the clear warning signs of catastrophe: attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers, forced displacement, starvation, bombardment, siege, detention, torture, and the collapse of essential systems needed to sustain life.Participants will call for immediate congressional action to:1. Protect civilians and healthcare workers2. Defend hospitals and civilian healthcare infrastructure3. Restore and safeguard humanitarian and medical access4. Oppose U.S. political, military, and economic support for policies enabling mass atrocityThe advocacy day will spotlight mass violence and assaults on healthcare systems in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Sudan, Congo, and communities under attack in the United States.WHO:- Healthcare workers, medical students, public health professionals, researchers, labor allies, and advocates from across the United States- Members of DAG and partner organizations speaking at the press conferenceWHAT:National advocacy day and coordinated congressional meetingsCalls for urgent congressional action to prevent genocide and protect healthcare systemsWHEN:Tuesday, April 15, 2026 10:30 AM ETWHERE:Washington, D.C.Press conference location to be sharedCapitol Hill congressional office meetings to followWHY:Healthcare workers are mobilizing to demand concrete action against the conditions that enable genocide and mass atrocity, including the destruction of hospitals, denial of medical care, starvation, siege, and attacks on civilians and those keeping communities alive.Participants will urge lawmakers to take immediate steps to protect civilian life, defend healthcare systems, restore humanitarian and medical access, and end support for policies fueling mass death, displacement, and systemic collapse.

Join 1000 White Coats in DC

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