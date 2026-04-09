1,000 Healthcare Workers and Allies Head to Washington to Demand Congressional Action to Prevent Genocide
On April 15, 1,000 healthcare workers, students, researchers, union members, and allies will gather in Washington, D.C. for national advocacy action.
Drawing on their frontline expertise, healthcare workers will urge elected officials to act on the clear warning signs of catastrophe: attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers, forced displacement, starvation, bombardment, siege, detention, torture, and the collapse of essential systems needed to sustain life.
Participants will call for immediate congressional action to:
1. Protect civilians and healthcare workers
2. Defend hospitals and civilian healthcare infrastructure
3. Restore and safeguard humanitarian and medical access
4. Oppose U.S. political, military, and economic support for policies enabling mass atrocity
The advocacy day will spotlight mass violence and assaults on healthcare systems in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Sudan, Congo, and communities under attack in the United States.
WHO:
- Doctors Against Genocide
- Healthcare workers, medical students, public health professionals, researchers, labor allies, and advocates from across the United States
- Members of DAG and partner organizations speaking at the press conference
WHAT:
National advocacy day and coordinated congressional meetings
Calls for urgent congressional action to prevent genocide and protect healthcare systems
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 15, 2026
10:30 AM ET
WHERE:
Washington, D.C.
Press conference location to be shared
Capitol Hill congressional office meetings to follow
WHY:
Healthcare workers are mobilizing to demand concrete action against the conditions that enable genocide and mass atrocity, including the destruction of hospitals, denial of medical care, starvation, siege, and attacks on civilians and those keeping communities alive.
Participants will urge lawmakers to take immediate steps to protect civilian life, defend healthcare systems, restore humanitarian and medical access, and end support for policies fueling mass death, displacement, and systemic collapse.
Gur Tsabar
Movement Media Hub
movementmediahub@gmail.com , info@doctorsagainstgenocide.org
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