Maurice W. Evans Announces Fall 2026 Release of Social Media Superstars: Power Connectors on Facebook & LinkedIn

Social Media Superstars Maurice W. Evans, Best-Selling Author, Speaker, Consultant, Investor Maurice W. Evans, Best-Selling Author, Speaker, Consultant, Investor

Applications are now open for selected professionals seeking to be featured in the upcoming SUPERPOWRD Books release by Maurice W. Evans.

This book is moving forward. We are building it now, we are accepting applications now, and we fully expect it to be as strong this fall as our previous best-selling releases.” — Maurice W. Evans

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maurice W. Evans announced today that Social Media Superstars: Power Connectors on Facebook & LinkedIn is scheduled for release in fall 2026 through SUPERPOWRD Books, with applications now open for selected professionals who want to be featured in the project.The upcoming release, positioned as the second Social Media Superstars volume, will spotlight professionals, thought leaders and relationship-builders whose activity on Facebook and LinkedIn has helped them build visibility, credibility and meaningful connections.Led by Evans and published under the SUPERPOWRD Books imprint, the project is being developed as a curated collaborative book designed to introduce readers to professionals they should know.“People do business with people they recognize, remember and respect,” Evans said. “This project is designed to put the right people in that position and introduce them to a wider audience in a credible way.”Unlike many collaborative books, the project is designed to reduce friction for participants. Selected featured participants will be interviewed, and those interviews will be turned into polished content for the finished book, allowing busy professionals to participate without writing a chapter from scratch.Participants may be selected for one of several levels of inclusion, ranging from curated listings to featured interviews to a limited number of premium cover placements. The release will also be supported by an official promotional campaign, including news media visibility for the project and featured participants.“We are not testing an idea to see if it might happen,” Evans said. “This book is moving forward. We are building it now, we are accepting applications now, and we fully expect it to be as strong this fall as our previous best-selling releases.”The book will be published by SUPERPOWRD Books, an imprint focused on collaborative books, authority-building projects and strategic publishing initiatives designed to help professionals increase visibility and strengthen their market positioning.Professionals who want to be considered for inclusion in Social Media Superstars: Power Connectors on Facebook & LinkedIn can now apply through the official project page at SUPERPOWRD.com/social-media-superstars About Maurice W. Evans and PowernalityMaurice W. Evans is an entrepreneur, consultant, author and brand strategist who helps professionals strengthen their visibility, positioning and perceived value in the marketplace. Through publishing, media and strategic promotional projects, he develops authority-building platforms designed to elevate experts, brands and business leaders.Evans is COO of the SuperPowered Dynamics Corporation and a business consultant who helps organizations build scalable systems and strong teams. He is the co-creator of Powernality (Powernality.com), a strengths-based psychometric assessment and training system designed to help leaders improve alignment, communication and performance as they scale regionally, nationally or globally.About SUPERPOWRD BooksSUPERPOWRD Books is a publishing imprint focused on collaborative books, authority-building projects and strategic publishing initiatives that help professionals and thought leaders expand their visibility and credibility.

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