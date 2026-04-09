Dallas’ First Touchless Massage Lounge Celebrates 2 Years of Redefining the Walk-In Massage Experience

touchless massage in Dallas

Unwind Massage Lounge marks 2 years in Snider Plaza, introducing Dallas to a cleaner, more convenient touchless massage experience.

Our goal was to take something people already love—the convenience of a walk-in massage—and make it feel more elevated, more comfortable, and more in line with what people expect in a city like Dallas” — Jessica Smith

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wellness concept continues to change how Dallas relaxes. Unwind Massage Lounge, a woman-owned small business located in Snider Plaza, is celebrating its second anniversary as the city’s first touchless massage lounge, offering full-body massages with no oils, no undressing, and no human contact.To mark the milestone, Unwind is offering limited-time anniversary promotions, including a free month of membership, inviting both new and returning guests to experience a cleaner, more convenient way to relax.“We wanted to create a better way to get a massage—something that fits into real life,” said co-founder Amanda George. “Two years in, we’re seeing how much people value convenience, consistency, and a space that just feels better from the moment you walk in.”A New Category in Wellness:As demand grows for quick, accessible wellness options, Unwind is helping define a new category: touchless massage.Unlike traditional massage environments, Unwind offers:- No shared linens or oils- No need to undress- No face-down pressure or post-massage marks- A consistent, controlled experience every timeThe lounge’s advanced massage chairs use 3D and 4D technology, body scanning, and zero-gravity positioning to deliver targeted relief for muscle tension, stress, and fatigue.Two Years of Growth in the Park Cities:Since opening in Snider Plaza, Unwind has built a loyal following among University Park residents, SMU students, and busy professionals looking for a quick reset without the time commitment of a traditional spa.Sessions range from 10 to 30 minutes and start at $20, making it an easy and affordable way to fit wellness into a lunch break, between errands, or after a workout.Enhancements such as red light therapy and massaging eye masks are also available, allowing guests to customize their experience.Elevating the Walk-In Massage Experience:While walk-in massage services have grown in popularity across Dallas, Unwind continues to elevate the experience with a clean, modern, and spa-like environment.“Our goal was to take something people already love—the convenience of walk-in massage—and make it feel more elevated, more comfortable, and more in line with what people expect in a place like Dallas,” George said.Celebrating Two Years:Founded in April 2024 by friends Amanda George and Jessica Smith, Unwind Massage Lounge was born from a shared idea: create a better, more convenient way to relax.As part of its anniversary celebration, Unwind is inviting the Dallas community to stop in, try the experience, and take advantage of exclusive anniversary offers available for a limited time.Now Open in University Park:Unwind Massage Lounge is open Monday through Sunday in Snider Plaza and welcomes walk-ins—no appointment required.About Unwind Massage Lounge:Unwind Massage Lounge is a woman-owned wellness concept based in University Park, Texas, offering touchless, full-body massage experiences with advanced 4D Osaki zero-gravity massage chairs. Designed for convenience, cleanliness, and consistency, Unwind delivers a modern approach to relaxation—no oils, no undressing, just effective, accessible wellness.Media Contact:Amanda GeorgeUnwind Massage Lounge469-849-7252amanda@unwindmassagelounge.com

touchless massage lounge in Dallas

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