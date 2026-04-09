Building Responsible AI for Public Good: Suma Nallapati on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Suma Nallapati, Chief AI and Information Officer of Denver City with Sanjay Puri, President of CAIO Connect

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Suma Nallapati shares how Denver uses AI responsibly to improve services while keeping humans in control.

Agentic AI should remove repetitive, mundane work so humans can focus on transformational impact.” — Suma Nallapati

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an insightful conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri discusses with Suma Nallapati , Denver's first-ever Chief AI and Information Officer, about how artificial intelligence is reshaping the public sector. Representing the City and County of Denver, Nallapati brings a unique combination of nuclear physics training and enterprise leadership, offering a thoughtful perspective on how governments can adopt AI responsibly while delivering real value to citizens.A key idea in the discussion is the connection between physics and AI. Nallapati explains that both fields require strong analytical thinking, mathematical intuition, and the ability to understand complex systems. Her background in nuclear physics has helped her approach AI not just as a technology but as a system that must be carefully designed, tested, and improved over time. This mindset is especially important as organizations work with advanced models and large-scale data.One of Denver’s most notable initiatives is its structured approach to AI governance. The city has created a pre-qualified vendor pool, requiring companies to pass strict evaluations on bias, risk, and cybersecurity before they can work with the government. This ensures that innovation is balanced with accountability. By embedding ethical checks into procurement, Denver has built a framework that encourages responsible AI adoption while protecting public interests.Data sovereignty is another critical focus. Even though Denver uses major cloud platforms, the city maintains full control over its data. Nallapati emphasizes that continuous monitoring, clear policies, and strong guardrails are essential. This approach allows the city to benefit from modern infrastructure while ensuring that data privacy and security are never compromised.The conversation also explores the growing role of agentic AI. Nallapati views these systems as tools to support human workers rather than replace them. In Denver, AI is used to handle repetitive and time-consuming tasks, allowing employees to focus on more meaningful work. However, she is clear that certain decisions must always remain human-led. Areas such as legal judgments, public benefits, and sensitive citizen outcomes require empathy, context, and accountability that AI cannot provide.Another important principle discussed is design thinking, especially empathy. Nallapati encourages leaders to focus on the real needs of users before implementing technology. Instead of deploying AI for its own sake, Denver identifies problem areas in citizen services and applies AI where it can reduce friction and improve experiences. This outcome-driven approach ensures that technology investments lead to tangible improvements.When it comes to the fast-changing AI landscape, Nallapati advises caution and clarity. With new models emerging frequently, organizations can easily become overwhelmed. Her recommendation is to start with clear goals and work backward, choosing tools that align with specific needs. On open-source AI, she offers a balanced perspective. It can drive innovation and transparency, but it also introduces risks related to security and misuse. Responsible governance is essential to manage these trade-offs.Talent is another challenge in public sector AI. While governments may not match private sector salaries, Nallapati highlights the importance of purpose. Many professionals are motivated by the opportunity to solve meaningful problems and create impact at scale. By fostering a culture of learning and collaboration, Denver attracts individuals who value mission-driven work.Finally, measuring success in government AI requires a different approach. Denver combines community input with structured frameworks like the RICE model to evaluate projects. This ensures that resources are directed toward initiatives that deliver the greatest benefit to citizens.The conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast highlights a powerful message. As Sanjay Puri notes, the most impactful AI work is not about chasing trends but about solving real problems. Leaders like Suma Nallapati demonstrate that with the right balance of innovation, responsibility, and purpose, governments can lead the way in shaping the future of AI.

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