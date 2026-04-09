Parkopedia enters next growth phase with leadership team updates

Parkopedia enhances its leadership team to drive growth, with new roles aimed at integrating AI and improving synergies in automotive payments.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Parkopedia, the Automotive & Data (A&D) brand of Arrive, has refined its leadership structure as founder and CEO, Eugene Tsyrklevich, moves into a new AI-focused role within parent company Arrive- Debbie Guerra now has executive oversight over Parkopedia alongside her role as General Manager of Arrive’s Payments unit- Duncan Licence, previously Chief Product Officer at Parkopedia, becomes Head of Automotive & Data- Additional changes within A&D leadership include a new Senior Director, Global Marketing, Head of Sales & Business Development, NA, and Head of Engineering09 April 2026 - London, UKParkopedia, the Automotive & Data (A&D) brand of leading global mobility platform, Arrive, has strengthened its leadership team after founding CEO, Eugene Tsyrklevich, has taken on the newly created role of Chief AI Officer (CAIO) for Arrive to upskill the organisation and ensure that the business is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious 2026 targets.This move sees Debbie Guerra, General Manager of Payments for Arrive, head up both Payments and Automotive & Data teams, with the business units continuing to operate as separate entities within Arrive. Meanwhile, Duncan Licence, previously Chief Product Officer for Parkopedia, becomes Head of Automotive & Data, assuming leadership of the business unit.Not only do these moves ensure that Parkopedia and Arrive make the most of all AI opportunities, intelligently adopting the technology where it adds value to the group and using it in a way that maintains and enhances data quality, but it also brings the Payments and Automotive & Data departments closer together, unlocking new opportunities across the business and introducing greater efficiencies through synergies between A&D’s in-car payment platform and Arrive’s global payment solutions.Additional changes in the A&D commercial function include Adam Calland being promoted into the new role of Senior Director, Global Marketing, joining the A&D Executive Leadership Team (ELT), and Erik Heath leading sales operations in North America in the new role of Head of Sales & Business Development, NA.Finally, David Masters joins Parkopedia as Head of Engineering, from SaaS platform ENSEK and previous engineering leadership roles at Ticketer and NCP.All changes are effective immediately.Commenting on his new role, Head of Automotive & Data, Duncan Licence, said: “I am delighted to take over from Eugene Tsyrklevich, who founded Parkopedia back in 2007 and has grown the company significantly ever since. I look forward to expanding our reach and strong reputation within the automotive industry, and also leading Parkopedia on its next phase of growth as part of Arrive.”Debbie Guerra, General Manager, Payments, Automotive & Data, added: “I am proud to extend my remit over Arrive’s Automotive & Data business unit, working closely with Duncan and his leadership team, whose experience and industry knowledge are invaluable in growing Parkopedia further.“These two business units offer significant synergies, especially in the context of in-car payments, and I am excited to be able to bring them together to help expand Arrive’s expertise across payment technology and the automotive industry.”ENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia, part of the global mobility platform Arrive, is the world’s leading provider of connected‑car services, trusted by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers. To make cities more livable, Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. It is also developing indoor maps that enable end-to-end navigation for drivers and autonomous vehicles without GPS. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.Parkopedia Global Media ContactChristofer LloydPR and Communications ManagerT: +44(0)7762300016E: christofer.lloyd@parkopedia.com

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