American Way Realty Celebrates Grand Opening of Legacy Square and Founder's 50th Anniversary in Real Estate

American Way Realty celebrates 50 years in business and the grand opening of Legacy Square, a newly renovated office and commercial hub in Mankato, Minn.

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Way Realty will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, marking the official launch of Legacy Square, its newly acquired and renovated office building at 1650 Madison Ave. in Mankato. The event will also honor a landmark achievement: founder Karla VanEman’s 50th year in the real estate industry.The community is invited to join the festivities beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Mankato Growth at 10 a.m. A client and community open house will be the same day from 3 to 6 p.m., offering guests the opportunity to tour the new space and celebrate five decades of dedication, service and community with VanEman and the American Way Realty team.A Legacy Rooted in the CommunityVanEman has been a fixture in the Mankato-area real estate market since 1976, building American Way Realty into one of the region’s most respected brokerages over the course of five decades. Throughout her career, she has served in leadership roles with the Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota (RASM) and other industry organizations, earning a reputation as a trusted resource for agents, clients and colleagues alike.Her daughter and co-owner, Angie VanEman Lynch, has continued that tradition. Lynch leads #BOOM Real Estate Group, one of two agent teams brokered under American Way Realty, and has been recognized nationally as a top producer and one of the most influential real estate professionals in Minnesota.Legacy Square: A New Home with MeaningThe building at 1650 Madison Ave. has a long history in Mankato, having previously served as an Ethan Allen furniture store and later as a bank and office complex. After sitting largely vacant for several years, VanEman and Lynch purchased the property and undertook significant renovations to transform it into a modern professional home for the brokerage.The name Legacy Square reflects the foundation on which American Way Realty was built: a family business passed from one generation to the next, shaped by decades of relationships, community investment and professional integrity. VanEman spent 50 years cultivating a reputation in the Mankato market, and Lynch has carried that commitment forward, growing the brokerage and expanding its reach across southern Minnesota. The building is a physical expression of that shared legacy. The brokerage occupies approximately 6,000 square feet of space, with the remainder made available as flexible commercial leasing suites.Commercial Suites Now AvailableLegacy Square is pleased to announce the availability of multiple office space leasing opportunities, along with the launch of an exciting new shared workspace concept designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s professionals and businesses.Several suites are currently available within Legacy Square, each offering unique layouts and features. Suite 103 includes five private offices, a spacious lobby with seating, and an additional storage area equipped with laundry hookups and water access. Suite 105 offers an open, showroom-style layout complemented by two private offices and a large conference room. Suite 109 features five offices, private access, a drive-through teller window, and a bank vault, making it a distinctive option for businesses requiring secure or specialized space. Suite 113 provides private access and includes six individual offices, ideal for teams seeking a functional and private work environment.In addition to these leasing opportunities, Legacy Square is proud to introduce The Commons on Madison, a new shared workspace concept designed to foster collaboration and flexibility. This space offers individual office rentals with access to a shared break room and conference room at no additional cost for tenants. The conference room will also be available to the public for hourly rental, making it an ideal setting for meetings, presentations, and larger gatherings. Flexible lease terms are available for individual office spaces, providing scalable solutions for businesses at various stages of growth.About American Way RealtyFounded by Karla VanEman, American Way Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage serving the greater Mankato area and surrounding southern Minnesota communities. The brokerage is home to three agent teams: American Way Realty, #BOOM Real Estate Group and The 507 Group. For more information, visit www.mankatorealestate.com

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