Voted LA’s best dispensary, Catalyst Cannabis – Figueroa brings fast delivery, premium strains, and unbeatable deals across Los Angeles

Catalyst Cannabis – Figueroa is proud to bring fast, reliable delivery of our top-rated cannabis strains to all of Los Angeles.” — Alex Rivera

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Cannabis – Figueroa, one of the highest-rated dispensaries in LA, today announced a major expansion of its logistical operations. Through a strategic integration with the Weedmaps platform, the company is launching a comprehensive, same-day delivery service designed to serve the broader Los Angeles metropolitan area.This expansion bridges the gap between Catalyst’s highly rated boutique retail experience and the increasing consumer demand for reliable, compliant, and fast home delivery. By scaling its delivery infrastructure, Catalyst Cannabis – Figueroa aims to provide a seamless supply chain solution that brings its curated inventory directly to consumers' doors, eliminating geographic barriers within the city."Our goal has always been to set the standard for quality and service in the Los Angeles cannabis market," said a spokesperson for Catalyst Cannabis. "By expanding our delivery capabilities through Weedmaps, we are optimizing our operational footprint. This allows us to serve a significantly larger demographic of adult-use consumers and medical patients who rely on safe, consistent, and timely access to lab-tested cannabis products."Operating out of its flagship Figueroa Street location, the expanded delivery service will dispatch a wide-ranging portfolio of premium cannabis goods. The curated inventory includes top-tier products, wellness-focused CBD tinctures and topicals, high-quality concentrates, and precisely dosed edibles. All products remain subject to strict state compliance and laboratory testing, ensuring safety and consistency for the end consumer.Customers within the Los Angeles delivery radius can now view live inventory and schedule same-day deliveries directly through the Weedmaps platform or by visiting the company’s website. In-store pickup and professional consultations remain available at the downtown location.About Catalyst Cannabis – FigueroaLocated in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, Catalyst Cannabis – Figueroa is a licensed cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing a premium, curated selection of cannabis products. Heavily celebrated by the community, it has been Voted Best Los Angeles Dispensary by Yelp as well as Voted Best Los Angeles Dispensary by Google AI Overview & Locals . Known for its commitment to quality, compliant operations, and exceptional customer service, Catalyst serves as a trusted hub for both seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and newcomers seeking wellness solutions.Media Contact:Public Relations DepartmentCatalyst Cannabis – FigueroaEmail: press@catalystcannabis.comPhone: (323) 555-0123Website: www.catalystcannabis.com Address: 1234 S. Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

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