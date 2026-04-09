Roots and Wings Receives 2026 Grant from Admirals Cove Foundation to Support Children’s Literacy Through Project UpLift

Roots and Wings

Funding will expand free literacy programming for students across Palm Beach County

By strengthening children’s reading skills, they are building the foundation for brighter futures, and we are honored to support their mission.” — Rebecca Divine, Executive Director of the Admirals Cove Foundation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots and Wings , the largest local nonprofit focused on literacy and teacher recognition, has been awarded a 2026 grant from the Admirals Cove Foundation . The funding will directly support Literacy Coordinators within the organization’s free literacy initiative, Project UpLift , which serves students across 20 Title I elementary schools throughout the county.Project UpLift is designed to help students who are performing below grade level strengthen their reading skills while building confidence and academic momentum. Through small-group instruction, individualized support, and consistent engagement by dedicated Literacy Coordinators and tutors, the program equips students with the foundational literacy tools needed for long-term success in the classroom and beyond.All participating students begin the school year performing in the bottom quartile of their class. With targeted intervention and ongoing support, Project UpLift helps close these gaps, improving both literacy outcomes and overall self-esteem.“At Roots and Wings, we believe literacy is the gateway to lifelong learning,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder and President of Roots and Wings. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Admirals Cove Foundation for this continued support, which allows us to expand our impact in northern Palm Beach County to help more students build a strong foundation for the future.”Rebecca Divine, Executive Director of the Admirals Cove Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “In recognition of the continued impact of their work, Admirals Cove Foundation is pleased to support Roots and Wings this year. By strengthening children’s reading skills, they are building the foundation for brighter futures, and we are honored to support their mission.”The funding will support Literacy Coordinators serving students across participating schools in northern Palm Beach County, strengthening outcomes in the year ahead.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit focuses on improving literacy rates so every child has the tools to succeed. Its mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring and mentoring that strengthen reading, writing, and comprehension skills. Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project UpLift, a free, small-group, after-school tutorial program that helps students primarily in grades 1–3 who are reading one or two grade levels below grade level reach proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program honoring outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers for exceptional support of students, schools, and the community. Today, the organization collaborates with 20 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and over 1,500 students to deliver its programs and build a supportive educational environment.Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org

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