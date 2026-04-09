CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America. Peter Pilarski with the Trendsetters to Watch award

Calgary-based agency announces shift to digital authority building at one of North America's leading technology conferences

We are moving to a model where everything we do, PR, SEO, content, social, is working toward one outcome: owning a position of authority in the market.” — Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications and Founder of Tourism AI Network , was named a "Trendsetters to Watch" honouree at the Tech 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas this week, an award that recognizes innovators who are reshaping industries through creativity, bold vision, and the strategic use of emerging technologies like AI.Pilarski was among the speakers at this year's conference, and used the opportunity to share that CIPR Communications is repositioning as a purpose-built digital authority builder, a deliberate evolution after 15 years as a full-service marketing and PR agency.The shift is a direct response to how dramatically the digital landscape has changed. Consumers and businesses no longer rely on a single channel to find answers. Search, AI-generated results, editorial coverage, and social platforms all shape how a brand is discovered and how much it is trusted. CIPR's new model is built around helping clients show up and be credible across all of them simultaneously."Most agencies still sell services in isolation," said Pilarski. "We are moving to a model where everything we do, PR, SEO, content, social, is working toward one outcome: owning a position of authority in the market."The Tech 2.0 Conference "Trendsetters to Watch" Award celebrates individuals who don't just follow trends; they set them. Pilarski's recognition reflects both his leadership at CIPR and his track record of applying AI-driven strategies to deliver measurable results for clients across North America.Christina Pilarski, Vice President of CIPR Communications, echoed the significance of the recognition. "This award is a reflection of the vision Peter has been building toward for years. It solidifies what we have known internally — that unifying everything we do around digital authority is the right direction. We are moving aggressively to operationalize that framework across all of our current clients."About CIPR Communications: CIPR Communications works to ensure brands are trusted, cited and surfaced by both human audiences and AI systems by building their digital authority. Founded in 2010 and serving 100+ clients across North America, CIPR integrates Digital PR, SEO, Generative Engine Optimization, owned content, and AI consulting into unified authority-building programs. The agency's premise is simple: own your category, not just rank in it. Through its subsidiary Tourism AI Network, CIPR provides AI strategy consulting, custom tooling, and training. Learn more at ciprcommunications.com.

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