ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP’S BARRY MACNAUGHTON NAMED TOP MANAGING PARTNER BY LAWDRAGON

Barry MacNaughton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton has been recognized by Lawdragon in its prestigious 2026 "100 Managing Partners You Need to Know" guide. This annual list honors law firm leaders who exemplify the dual role of elite practitioner and visionary strategist.The honorees are selected through Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process. Those named “are impassioned, inclusive and represent a new era of what it looks like to lead a law firm,” states the publisher.“I am honored to be included in this group of esteemed firm leaders," said MacNaughton. "We have always believed that legal excellence must be married to the specific business objectives of the clients we serve. This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s dedication to providing the sophisticated, nimble advocacy that modern corporations require in an increasingly complex landscape."Barry is a veteran trial attorney specializing in high-stakes real estate and construction litigation, representing clients in disputes involving significant financial exposure and operational risk. By maintaining an active practice in sophisticated litigation, he remains deeply connected to the frontline realities of client service, ensuring the firm’s strategic evolution remains rooted in elite advocacy.Recently, Barry was named as a 2026 Best Lawyers in America and Lawdragon’s 2026 “500 Leading Litigators in America.”

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