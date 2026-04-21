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Priority Hospital Group’s North Alabama Specialty Hospital Shows Dedication and Expertise

Botulism’s Grip Broken: Priority Hospital Group’s North Alabama Specialty Hospital Shows Dedication and Expertise in Helping Patient Breathe and Walk Again

This patient's remarkable recovery and successful ventilator liberation is a powerful testament to the dedication and expertise of our NASH multidisciplinary team.”
— Mark Rice
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priority Hospital Group is a regional leader in the management of medically complex patient care. The organization operates eight Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals (LTACHs) across the Southern United States, providing specialized, extended care services across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Priority Hospital Group specializes in high-acuity services including managing and helping patients off of ventilators, complex physical rehabilitation, and advanced wound care. Headquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group is dedicated to bridging the gap between initial hospitalization and long-term recovery.

North Alabama Specialty Hospital (NASH), a facility managed by Priority Hospital Group, recently celebrated the remarkable recovery of a 76-year-old patient who survived botulism, a rare paralyzing illness. The patient’s illness was so severe that he quickly required a prolonged stay on a ventilator and needed a tracheostomy. His life was saved, but the fight for recovery had just begun.

When the patient was transferred to NASH, he was completely dependent on the ventilator due to extensive nerve damage caused by botulism. His care team, a dedicated group of specialists including doctors, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, and nurses, knew the challenge was immense. They committed to a comprehensive plan focused not just on medical stability, but on helping him regain his independence. This collaborative, multidisciplinary team worked relentlessly, performing consistent ventilator weaning trials and aggressive rehabilitation. Their dedication extended beyond the hospital walls, demonstrating the vital role of an LTACH facility. When it was clear he still needed respiratory support, the team partnered with his family to coordinate his care at home with a portable ventilator. Even after a setback with pneumonia, the seamless care coordination allowed him to return to NASH, where the specialists renewed their efforts. Their dedication and persistence paid off, leading to a profound victory, the patient was successfully able to achieve ventilator liberation, meaning he could breathe entirely on his own, and was strong enough to move to acute inpatient rehabilitation.

"This patient's remarkable recovery and successful ventilator liberation is a powerful testament to the dedication and expertise of our NASH multidisciplinary team," said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group. "We founded Priority Hospital Group to deliver the highest level of Long-Term Acute Care for our most complex patients, and this outcome perfectly exemplifies our mission to help patients regain their independence and return to their communities. This is the kind of profound healing that specialized facilities like ours are built to achieve."

Today, the patient is walking, eating independently, and his breathing tube has been removed. His experience underscores the essential need for these types of facilities to provide extended, specialized care that transforms a life-threatening illness into a powerful story of recovery.

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About Priority Hospital Group

Headquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group is a leading inpatient and post-acute hospital management company. The organization operates eight Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals across the Southern United States, maintaining a commitment to superior patient outcomes for patients with medically complex needs.

Kemp Wright
Priority Hospital Group
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Priority Hospital Group’s North Alabama Specialty Hospital Shows Dedication and Expertise

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