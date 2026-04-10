Capital ® Q Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in NUR to Support Category Launch

NUR is rethinking how protein fits into everyday life.” — Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead at Capital Q® Ventures

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q® Ventures announces a strategic investment in NUR, a nutrition company redefining protein through high-absorption formats designed for daily hydration. The investment comes as NUR launches its growth capital raise to scale production and expand distribution of its clear protein water-mix.NUR utilizes fermented Beta-Lactoglobulin (BLG), the primary protein found in whey and one of the highest-quality protein sources available. Compared to traditional whey proteins, BLG is richer in essential amino acids, particularly leucine, which plays a key role in muscle protein synthesis. Designed for high solubility and efficient absorption, NUR delivers a complete protein in a light, hydration-based format that integrates seamlesslyinto daily routines.“NUR is rethinking how protein fits into everyday life,” said Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead at Capital QVentures. “They’re not competing with traditional supplements, they’re building a new category around hydration, absorption, and repeat use. That shift aligns closely with where consumer demand is moving.”NUR’s growth is currently driven by Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels, where the company is seeing strong early traction and repeat purchase behavior. In parallel, targeted activations across fitness and wellness communities, including Equinox, Pvolve, and Soho House, are driving trial and reinforcing high-conversion usage moments.Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into regional retail through high-velocity specialty accounts such as Erewhon, with a path toward broader national distribution. NUR is also exploring opportunities within the medical and wellness ecosystem, supported by macro tailwinds including GLP-1 adoption, digestive health awareness, and increased focus on protein quality.The company is led by Co-CEOs Lucy Geppert, who brings a background in restructuring and operational scaling, and Carolin Springborn, who leads brand, product, and consumer insight, driving NUR’s focus on redefining how protein fits into everyday life.About Capital QVentures Inc.Founded in 2017, Capital QVentures Inc. is a Florida-based firm specializing in alternative investments through its Full-Stack and Tri-Party Venture Funds. The firm provides financing and operational support via the Capital Q Velocity platform, focusing on building and scaling emerging companies to deliver risk-adjusted performance.About NURNUR is a nutrition brand focused on “protein as hydration.” The company develops clear, high-absorption protein mixes designed for use in standard water bottles, offering a clean-label alternative to traditional powder-based supplements.

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